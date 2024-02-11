Who Are the Top 5 Highest Paid NFL Announcers of All Time?

The National Football League (NFL) generated a little less than $20 billion last year, with the 2023 season being its overall 104th season. Over the years, it has benefited most from television revenue, which has skyrocketed in the past few decades. As broadcasting forms a major chunk of television revenue, announcing has emerged as a lucrative line of profession.

Therefore, play-by-play announcers, color commentators, and studio hosts command a hefty pay. This has also intensified the market to secure top talents who have in-depth knowledge of the game as well as a gift of gab. The top prospects for such roles have a history with the game and make close to $16 million or more annually from major networks. Here is a list of the top five highest-paid announcers of all time:

5. Kirk Herbstreit

Fifth in line, Kirk Herbstreit has an impressive $18 million deal as a football commentator for ESPN, ABC, and Amazon Prime Video. His broadcasting deal is based on his experience and expertise in the sport. Herbstreit possesses a deep understanding of the game, making him one of the top broadcasting teams.

Prior to his NFL broadcasting career, Kirk Herbstreit had a collegiate football career as a quarterback at Ohio State University. He earned All-Big Ten honors, which only strengthens his knowledge of the game.

4. Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is a former professional football quarterback who has transitioned into a pro football commentator for ESPN on MNF. With an annual salary of $18 million, Aikman brings his knowledge and experience from his 12-year playing career to the broadcasting booth. As a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Dallas Cowboys, Aikman’s perspectives on the game are cherished by NFL fans.

3. Tony Romo

Tony Romo, known for his tenure as a quarterback for 14 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, has established himself as a prominent pro football commentator for CBS. With an annual salary of $18 million, Romo brings his on-field expertise to the NFL broadcasting booth as well. He has captivated audiences with his keen insights and predictive analysis.

Tony Romo’s transition to the broadcasting world has earned him widespread fame for his ability to break down plays and anticipate game strategies.

2. Jim Rome

Jim Rome is a seasoned sports commentator for CBS, who is expected to move his show to X, formerly known as Twitter. His deal earns him an impressive annual salary of $30 million. With his distinctive style and outspoken personality, Rome is one of the top names in the NFL broadcasting world, widely known for his sports radio host career. His provocative commentary and engaging interviews are carried over to broadcasts as well.

1. Tom Brady

Tom Brady, the legendary football quarterback, has recently joined as a commentator for Fox Sports, with an annual salary of $37.5 million. Brady’s transition from the field to the broadcast booth was immensely anticipated, as fans wanted him to return to football after retirement in Feb. 2023. His legendary status and deep knowledge of the sport make Brady one of the most credible announcers in the NFL industry.

While these names continue to entertain the NFL world with their voices, their connection with football is much deeper. The 115 million viewers who are a part of the football league community cherish the analysis that always has a unique perspective on the game.