Will Levis NFL Draft 2023: NFL GMs Can’t Decide Whether the Kentucky QB is the Next Carson Wentz or Next Josh Allen

Kentucky’s Will Levis grimaces while hoisting the 2022 Governor’s Cup trophy after the Wildcats defeated Louisville. Nov. 26, 2022 Louisville Vs Kentucky 2022 Football Syndication The Courier Journal

The NFL 2022 season recently came to a close and Oh Boy! wasn’t it a memorable one. Full of ups and downs, throughout the season, we got to see many incredible games where a lot of new stars were born while some old ones perished.

While legends like Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers were able to redeem themselves in the latter half of the tournament, their performances in the first half were quite abysmal. On the other hand, Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy, and Rodgers’ backup Jordan Love delivered impressive performances.

A fantastic season got a memorable end game as the Chiefs vs Eagles encounter proved to be an absolute humdinger. While Jalen Hurts’ army was able to start well, they were eventually annihilated by a spirited Mahomes-11.

Will Levis might be the next big thing the NFL

While the on-field action in the NFL might have ended, the recruitment work has already started. With Derek Carr being released, Tom Brady announcing his retirement and Aaron Rodgers yet to take a call on his future, it would be fair to say that the quarterback market is quite abuzz this year.

Several teams are on a lookout for a long term young prospect. Probably someone like Patrick Mahomes. Talking about young college QBs who might dominate the draft this year, along with Bryce Young, Kentucky’s Will Levis is also being regarded as a major prospect. However, not many experts reckon that Levis has what it takes to become a Grade-A franchise quarterback.

The draft grades for Kentucky QB Will Levis are highly varied 😳 “I talked to two GMs in a five-day span, one said ‘I’m worried he’s gonna be Carson Wentz’, … the other said ‘He might be the next Josh Allen.” —@McShay13 pic.twitter.com/jgyvpoXgd6 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 15, 2023

Talking about Levis, in a recent episode of NFL on ESPN, Todd McShay claimed, “he has the strongest arm of the top three quarterbacks. He is mobile, he has a character and tangible toughness. He had a terrible offensive line this year. A young wide receiving core, a running back who was suspended for the first for games. So there are a lot reasons why the production did not match where potentially he will get drafted.”

However, McShay also claimed that late game turnovers at critical moments and ordinary performance under pressure are also something teams will keep in mind while going after Levis.

“I talked to two GMs in a five-day span. One said ‘I’m worried he’s gonna be Carson Wentz, the other said he might be the next Josh Allen,” McShay further added. This clearly suggests that teams would have to do a lot of thinking before going after Will. His inclusion might be a risk, but will that risk be worth taking?

