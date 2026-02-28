Who is Kenyon Sadiq? All About the TE Who Ran a Record-Setting 40 Yard Dash

It’s not often that an unknown prospect manages to create a new benchmark for themselves at the NFL Scouting Combine, but if they are going to do so, they’ll typically manage it during the coveted 40-yard dash. If you need an example, look no further than this year’s latest breakout, Kenyon Sadiq.

Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 241 pounds, the lesser-known Oregon tight end just absolutely shattered the 40-yard dash times of every tight end of the past two decades. His official recorded time proved to be a 4.40, making it the fastest 40-yard dash attempt by any tight end since the 2006 combine.

The Idaho native saw an automatic boom in his draft stock. According to NFL.com, he now carries with him a prospect grade of 6.42, indicating that Sadiq “will become a good starter within two years.” NFL Next Gen Stats also gave him a 93 overall score, labeling him as “elite.”

6’3 245 pound TE Kenyon Sadiq just ran a 4.40 40-yard dash, the fastest time for any TE since 2006. His stock just exploded. pic.twitter.com/96Xj9jpGSR — JPA (@jasrifootball) February 28, 2026

Despite his impressive showing, however, not many fans were familiar with Sadiq heading into the combine. The 20-year-old was raised by a single mother along with his two siblings in their McCammon, Idaho, home.

His football career began when he entered the fourth grade, where he made his gridiron debut as a running back. By the time he reached his freshman year of high school at Marsh Valley High, he had found his calling at tight end.

From there, Sadiq would go on to record 1,166 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns on 79 receptions as a junior. Coming out of high school, he was rated as a four-star recruit and the number one overall recruit in the state of Idaho.

The Oregon Ducks promptly snatched him up, beating out offers from Iowa State, Washington, and Michigan. After catching just five passes as a freshman, Sadiq would see a boom in production as both a sophomore and junior.

Throughout his final two years with the program, he averaged 446 receiving yards, 40 catches, and five touchdowns per season. He managed to compile 934 scrimmage yards at Oregon, and he even saw a handful of rushing attempts each season, highlighting both his versatility and athleticism.

Only after all of that did he decide to declare for the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. Now, he stands before scouts as one of the most tempting names on the board, having tied a record that had previously only been shared by Vernon Davis and Dorin Dickerson.

Suffice to say, his standout performance at this year’s combine was a lifetime in the making, and if you weren’t familiar with him enough already, then you may want to change that, as Sadiq likely just ensured that everyone will hear is name called on night one of the NFL Draft.