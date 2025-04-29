Who Is Mason Graham’s Girlfriend? Meet Michigan Volleyball Star Serena Nyambio

When Mason Graham was picked fifth overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 2025 NFL Draft, it was the kind of life-changing moment every athlete dreams about. But as the spotlight followed him onto the stage, it didn’t take long for fans to notice he wasn’t the only star in the frame. Right by his side was his girlfriend, Serena Nyambio, who turned heads with her tall and elegant presence.

Social media instantly began buzzing about her appearance, sparking curiosity about who Graham’s girlfriend is and their dating history. So here’s all you need to know about Serena Nyambio and her relationship with Mason Graham.

Who is Serena Nyambio?

Serena Odette Nyambio isn’t just Mason’s biggest supporter — she’s a star in her own right. Hailing from Troy, Michigan, Nyambio attended Detroit Country Day School before joining the University of Michigan thanks to the institute’s strong academic and athletic programs.

For the Wolverines, Nyambio plays as a middle blocker for the University’s volleyball team. Interestingly enough, she is fresh off her breakout 2024 season, where she started in 29 games and led the team in both hitting percentage (.331) and blocks per set (1.00).

Impressively, the Michigan star’s impact wasn’t limited to the court either, as she earned Academic All-Big Ten and CSC Academic All-Region honors, proving she brings the same fire to the classroom as she does to the game.

Talking about the classroom, Nyambio is pursuing a career in medicine, inspired by her parents’ involvement in the medical field. Her father, Jean Felix, works in anaesthesia and owns nursing homes, while her mother, Sandrine Nyambio, is a nurse who also contributes to the family business. The Wolverines volleyball star also has two brothers, Adrien and Alan Nyambio.

Mason Graham and Serena Nyambio’s Relationship history

The couple’s relationship became public when Nyambio shared photos of them attending the 2024 ESPY Awards together. Since then, they’ve been seen supporting each other at various events, with Nyambio often sharing glimpses of their life together on social media.

Her recent Instagram post from draft night, captioned “@clevelandbrowns got a good one,” is one of the many posts by her, where she shows her pride and excitement for Graham’s achievements.

In many ways, the couple’s successful journey together so far can be attributed to their shared experiences as student-athletes at Michigan. Because when it comes to their family backgrounds and career paths, Mason Graham and his girlfriend are as different as chalk and cheese.

But this also serves as a reminder that a strong foundation and mutual support are all that’s needed for a relationship to thrive, regardless of career paths or backgrounds. As the popular adage goes, where there’s a will, there’s a way.