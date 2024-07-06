mobile app bar

Tank Dell’s High Praise for CJ Stroud at the Expense of Patrick Mahomes Didn’t Please First Things First Analysts

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

Patrick Mahomes and CJ Stroud

Patrick Mahomes and CJ Stroud. Image Credits: USA Today Sports

Texans Wide Receiver Tank Dell recently sparked a debate with high praise for #7 quarterback CJ Stroud. As CJ won the Offensive Rookie of the Year, Dell went a mile further, adding that the 22-year-old could soon be the best quarterback in the world. Presently, that tag is associated with none other than Patrick Mahomes.

As a result, the First Things First analysts expressed dissent and explained why it is early to attach this tag to the rookie QB.

Talking on the podcast, Chris Broussard reacted, “Dell was like did he forget Mahomes.” Meanwhile, Nick Wright supported the argument by adding, “If he had said he can be the best quarterback in the league, it’s like he forgot Mahomes.” Notably, the duo was displeased that the Texans WR evoked Mahomes’s resume, but, made the comparison. 

“He was saying my guy was eventually better than Patrick and, as we discussed, it’s not a table opinion. It’s not allowable, and I don’t know what you want me to say other than just bad take and bad opinion,” explained Wright, further elaborating on his viewpoint. 

So, what else did the 24-year-old say about CJ, which made the analysts unhappy? Dell added that Mahomes is special for “going to the Super Bowl five times in six years.” However, the 28-year-old played in only four Super Bowls (and won three) which meant Dell was factually wrong here.

Continuing the discussion, the WR added that CJ needed to catch up and outlined that he was on the right path. This remark helped him to conclude his comparison on a balanced note. But, beyond the Mahomes remark, was Dell ‘being kind’ to his quarterback? Kevin Wildes thinks so.

Meanwhile, co-analyst Broussard detailed a big factor. He revealed the one area where CJ Stroud has possibly outdone Mahomes.

CJ Stroud’s Start in the NFL “Much More Difficult” 

Explaining that the journey was tough for the Texans’ rookie, Broussard outlined how CJ Stroud’s start in the NFL was “much more difficult” than Patrick Mahomes. He justified by stating Mahomes played with the likes of Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, and Kareem Hunt, who were pro bowlers at that time.

However, CJ played with Tank Dell and Nico Collins, who were not established stars back then. Broussard explained,

“He went to a team that was a mess. Had a rookie coach and missed the playoffs in the last three years, and well like 11 games in those 3 years. Mahomes did go to a team with one of the greatest coaches ever in the league, that made the playoffs in the last 3 years, and a good team,.”

A quarterback comparison between CJ, who just played in one season, and Patrick Mahomes, who won three Super Bowl rings, appears a stretch. However, Texans fans hope their young QB proves his teammate right in the new season.

