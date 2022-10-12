Who Is Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek? Complete Relationship Timeline

Rob Gronkowski has been dating swimsuit model and renowned cheerleader Camille Kostek for a few years now. Are they planning to tie the knot soon?

Rob Gronkowski is one of the biggest names in the world of the NFL. After starting off his career at the highest level in 2010, he dominated the game for over a decade.

The superstar Tight End shocked the world when he announced his retirement in 2019. Many opined that he could have played for more years but generally, his fans were content with the way how his career had shaped up.

However, Gronk surprised his fans once again by returning to the NFL in 2020. He was roped in by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and he ended up guiding his team to a Super Bowl title.

Although he was expected to play a bit more, Gronk announced his retirement yet again earlier this year. While many have opined that he will not return to the NFL again, his current girlfriend Camille Kostek still thinks he’ll be back to playing football soon.

Is Rob Gronkowski Engaged to Camille Kostek?

While only time will tell if Gronk will rejoin the league or not, Camilla’s words are enough to give Gronk fans some hope as she sure knows a thing or two about the world renowned Tight End.

As far as Gronk and Camille’s relationship is concerned, they first met at a goodwill charity event in 2013 and instantly hit it off. Camille was Patriots’ cheerleader at that time and was a little skeptical about dating the TE who was in his third season with New England.

As reported by PEOPLE, Gronk’s teammate actually gave her Rob’s number and after a little deliberation, she decided to FaceTime him. The couple didn’t speak much about their relationship for two years but in 2015, it was established that the TE and the renowned cheerleader were seeing each other.

In 2016, Gronk and Camille made their red carpet debut as a couple at Nickelodeon’s Kid’s Choice Sports Awards. Moreover, in 2019, Gronk was over the moon when Camille made her way to the Sports Illustrated cover.

The swimsuit model hasn’t talked much about when she’ll be tying the knot with the love of her life but the way things are going, it won’t be a surprise if we see the couple getting engaged in the near future.

