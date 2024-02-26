“He’s Better Looking”: NFL Owner Says Taylor Swift Should Have Dated His Player Instead Of Travis Kelce

The romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might seem like a dream come true for Kansas City fans. But, one NFL owner believes it could have been a different story. In a clip via X, the New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft had a playful suggestion for Swift. According to the $6.7 billion franchise owner, Swift should have considered dating Patriots star Rob Gronkowski instead of Kelce.

Advertisement

Taylor Swift has an older association with the Patriots as she visited them in 2010 for her first-ever stadium show. However, she never crossed paths with Rob Gronkowski who is considered another top tight end in NFL history like Kelce. Therefore, Robert Kraft who discussed Swift’s 14 Grammy Awards arrived at an unprecedented suggestion taking note of both the facts.

Kraft quipped that Swift has done quite well, adding, “Except maybe she should have been dating Gronk- he’s better looking.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1761555188198879547?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In fact, Belichick who is known for his stoic demeanor, also humorously commented on Swift being Kelce’s career achievements. Though it’s all fun, Gronk has been officially dating model and TV host Camille Kostek since 2015. Therefore, while the Swift race might be out of the question, the tight ends’ records comparison is still relevant. But, for Robert Kraft- the interest in Taylor Swift might be based on a different premise.

Taylor Swift Effect Over a Winning Romance for the Chiefs

Taylor Swift’s presence at Kansas City Chiefs‘ games has proven to be more than just a romantic gesture—it’s become a good luck charm for the team. With Swift in attendance, the Chiefs boast an impressive 75% win percentage, compared to a 62.5% win rate when she’s absent. But, the impact doesn’t stop there.

The Chiefs score nearly 24 points per game with Swift in the stadium, outperforming their average by about four points. Additionally, the team’s defense tightens up, surrendering just 16.4 points per game on average. This is also believed to be a slight improvement compared to games without Taylor Swift in attendance.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2_E8d8M2bK/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

While the Chiefs have benefitted, so has the overall NFL landscape. Apart from the excitement she adds to the games, Taylor Swift’s connection to the NFL has significantly boosted the league’s brand value. Reports indicate that the league’s brand value has surged by more than $122 million in just a few months due to Swift’s association.

Moreover, Swift’s presence at the Super Bowl significantly boosted viewership, attracting a record number of female viewers. All of this has led Robert Kraft to reflect on the missed opportunity for his team to tap into Swift’s widespread appeal.