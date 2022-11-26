Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Reveals How She ‘Broke The Rules’ To Get Things Going With The GOAT Tight End

Feb 10, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek appear on the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors awards presentation at YouTube Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The day that Camille Kostek and her boyfriend Rob Gronkowski first met in 2013 is one she remembers clearly. Kostek, a former Patriots cheerleader, said on Wednesday that in order to connect with Gronkowski, who was selected by the Patriots in 2010, she had to set some rules aside. According to NFL regulations, cheerleaders weren’t allowed to date athletes.

“I broke the rules of the Patriots cheerleaders at the time and called him up but it was worthwhile,” Camille recently claimed. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 30, reflected on her nearly ten-year relationship with the former Patriots tight end, 33, on Instagram. Their relationship started while they were both living in New England.

“Rob gave me his number through Jermaine Wiggins when we were volunteering at the Patriots Thanksgiving in a Basket event with Goodwill Boston on this day nine years ago,” Kostek recalled. “Since we don’t know exactly when our relationship began, we celebrate the day it all started,” she claimed.

Also Read: Kerby Joseph Stats 2022: After Intercepting Aaron Rodgers Twice, The Lions Safety Is Attracting Global Attention

Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski’s relationship timeline

In 2013, while Gronkowski was still a member of the New England Patriots, Kostek and the tight end met for the first time. Kostek, a former Patriots cheerleader, is now a very successful model.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek)

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek began dating in 2015 and and they have been together ever since. The couple may eventually marry, but now, Kostek and Gronkowski are happy with their current situation.

Camille Kostek is a model, actress, and television host by profession. She is, however, best known for her own line of swimwear. Throughout Gronkowski’s NFL career, which spanned nine seasons with the Patriots and two with the Buccaneers, Kostek provided incredible amount of support to the TE.

The five-time Pro Bowler returned to Fox Sports in October for its NFL pregame shows after announcing his second NFL retirement in June. Gronkowski finished his career with 621 receptions, 9,286 yards, and 92 touchdowns.

Also Read: “Another Peyton Manning Record Now Belongs to Tom Brady”: Tampa Bay QB Demolished Three Records Against Rams On Sunday