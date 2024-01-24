LA Chargers Head Coach Rumors: With Jim Harbaugh Set to Meet the Team Again, Pete Prisco Reckons Justin Herbert Won’t Be Too Happy

Ever since the ousting of coach Brandon Staley and GM Tom Telesco earlier in December, the Chargers head coach position has been closely watched. Will Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh be stepping into the NFL once again, this time with the Chargers, fresh off his stunning triumph with the Wolverines? With a second interview now scheduled with the legendary coach, these speculations might not be too far off.

Jim Harbaugh is second to none when it comes to the head coach candidacy in the current coaching hiring cycle. Especially after his recent National Championship with Michigan and a winning track record in both college football and NFL. However, if he steps into the shoes of Chargers HC, what would it mean for QB Justin Herbert?

CBS Sports Analyst Pete Prisco shared his viewpoint on Jim Harbaugh’s arrival in Los Angeles for the second interview. While Prisco praised the methods used by Harbaugh and how he sets a tone for the team, he even voiced concerns about quarterback Justin Herbert’s reaction to the old-school coaching approach. Suggesting Herbert may not be entirely thrilled about such a change, Pete said:

“I wouldn’t be real happy about it because he is an old-school coach,” Pete added, “If I’m just Herbert, I want to throw the ball around. I want to be a quarterback who takes shots down. Now he’ll take shots but I mean more up-tempo, a litter free-er, somebody like Ben Johnson.”

Harbaugh’s past success in the NFL extends to his four seasons as the San Francisco 49ers head coach from 2011 to 2014. He achieved a noteworthy 44-19-1 record and also led the team to a Super Bowl appearance in 2013.

The speculations are not just much ado about nothing as he even has a historical connection with the franchise. Jim Harbaugh played as an NFL quarterback with the Chargers in the final two years of his 14-year career. This could be a full circle moment for the coach, as he has already done one 360 turn, returning to his alma mater as coach and taking them to their first championship win.

Will Jim Harbaugh Leave College Football to Return to NFL?

Jim Harbaugh’s decision to either join the NFL or stay as a college football head coach has been quite the topic after Michigan’s National Championship. He was given a 10-year, $125 million extension offer by the Michigan University which he seems to be still contemplating as it has a condition limiting his NFL options in 2024.

NFL Analyst John Middlekauff was recently in conversation with Colin Cowherd on his podcast, “The Colin Cowherd Podcast” where he expressed his strong belief that Harbaugh and the Chargers deal has been potentially settled. He suggested the departure from college football is set if Harbaugh is comfortable with it.

“I fully expect him to leave,” Middlekauff added, “Harbaugh and the Chargers deal, as long as he is cool with it, it has been a done deal for a while. I mean there were rumors they talked during that Rose Bowl week.”

John Middlekauff also suggested that it has been high time for the Chargers to show the NFL and their fans that they are willing to spend for their head coach position and should not be further deemed “cheap.”

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero also shared a couple of days ago that the Atlanta Falcons are also interested in conducting a second interview with Jim Harbaugh. The team has also held two interviews with former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.