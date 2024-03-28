NFL Analyst Uses Bible Proverb on Love & Marriage to Explain What’s Wrong With Dallas & Dak Prescott; “He Who Finds a QB, Finds a Good Thing”

Dak Prescott’s future with the Cowboys is up in the air currently. Despite Prescott fans holding out hope that the QB will get offered an extension ahead of the new season, that has not quite happened. And according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, it’s unlikely to come now.

Advertisement

Despite recently expressing confidence in securing a new long-term deal in Dallas, Prescott is now on track to play out his current contract in 2024, according to NFL Media, with no signs of an immediate extension. While some analysts and Prescott hopefuls might still think there’s a chance he will get to stay in Dallas, former football safety Ryan Clark believes his time as the Cowboys QB has come to an end.

Advertisement

Using the analogy of a married couple, and a bible proverb, Clark summarized why he thinks it’s over for Prescott in Dallas, during his segment on ESPN’s ‘Get Up!’. According to him, if a team is not willing to lock in a QB (in the case of Prescott- with an extension), the team is no longer interested in committing to that QB. He says,

“This is the end…When you’re an organization, you can play the field at the quarterback position… It’s like a single man who’s going to college at LSU, he can just live it up and date who he wants. But at some point, he’s going to decide that he wants a wife. And the Bible says, ‘he who finds a wife, finds a good thing.’ It’s the same thing in football, ‘he who finds a quarterback, finds a good thing.’ So when you get that quarterback, and you lock into that marriage and that is your person, you are never gonna sit at home and one day tell your person ‘you can go and be on the bachelorette. I don’t love you enough to lock you in.'”

This is what Clark believes the Cowboys are telling Prescott by not extending him a contract before the 2024 season, that they don’t love him enough to lock him in. And maybe the Bachelorette here is free agency.

Prescott’s current contract lacks both a no-tag and no-trade clause, meaning that unless there’s an extension or an authorized transfer to another team before the trade deadline, the seasoned quarterback will become a free agent after the 2024 season.

Is Ryan Clark Wrong?

Conflicting reports are emerging from the Cowboys camp as of now. While Rapoport’s report might make it seem like Prescott’s time in Dallas is done, another report suggests that that is not the case. As most of us know, the Cowboys’ financial situation is not that great, with the QB even taking a pay cut to accommodate new recruits. On top of that, there are the looming paychecks for their weapons.

Advertisement

The delay in an extension could all be chalked up to the cap situation in Dallas currently. According to Josina Anderson, Senior NFL Insider at CBS Sports, Dallas does indeed plan to negotiate a fresh contract with Prescott. The team is “not presently charting a path to let” the quarterback test free agency in 2025. However, Anderson mentioned that “there’s currently no offer or imminent talks.”

It has been hypothesized before that Jerry Jones chose to retain Prescott for this final season before his contract became void to ramp up the pressure, dangling a contract extension on the hook as motivation. So, this could end up going either way for Prescott. If he does end up signing an extension, Clark might have to eat his words and his Bible analogy.