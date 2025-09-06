mobile app bar

Why NFL Players Are Allowed to Wear Jewelry on the Field

The NFL shield logo on the field at SoFi Stadium.

Dec 3, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; The NFL shield logo on the field at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Stars like Odell Beckham Jr., Alvin Kamara, and Jalen Ramsey often sport flashy chains or diamond studs, bringing their off-field fashion sense into the game. Some players wear crosses, religious medals, or pieces gifted by family members for good luck or spiritual grounding.

The NFL’s rulebook does not explicitly ban jewelry. Players are allowed to wear necklaces, chains, rings, earrings, bracelets, and other adornments as long as they don’t pose a safety hazard. This is in contrast to leagues like the NBA, which have stricter bans on accessories that could break or cut someone during play.

The league does, however, prohibit anything that could be considered dangerous equipment. For example, spiked or excessively large pieces, or diamond rings, would be flagged.

Types of jewelry and accessories that are not allowed

Necklaces: Players are free to wear chains and pendants, but they cannot feature any hard or sharp attachments that could cause injury. Most athletes tuck their necklaces under shoulder pads during play to minimize the risk of them being pulled or broken.

Earrings: Earrings are allowed and can be worn under helmets without issue, since they’re not considered a safety hazard to opponents. Many players opt for small studs rather than dangling pieces to keep them secure during contact.

Rings: Rings are permitted, though the NFL draws a line at hard, bulky designs that could insult another player. As a workaround, many athletes now wear silicone wedding bands on the field. This trend became especially visible after former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton sported one during games.

Cleats: Unlike jewelry, cleats are tightly regulated. The league enforces uniform standards on design and color, except during the annual “My Cleats, My Cause” initiative. For one week each season, players can showcase custom-designed cleats that highlight charities and causes they care about most.

