Peyton Manning finally reveals why he never invites Tom Brady for a game of Golf

Tom Brady is an absolute hero. A champion athlete who never seizes to amaze. In a 23-season long career, Brady won 7 Super Bowl titles which is more than any single franchise in the history of the league.

While he decided to call it quits last year, within weeks, Tom announced his un-retirement. While Brady fans were happy to see him back on the field, his decision didn’t really yield good results.

Brady’s marriage with Gisele Bundchen came to an end, his FTX investment went down the drain, and although he guided his team to a couple of impressive come from behind wins, his overall season numbers weren’t too impressive. Nevertheless, one just can’t deny the fact that at 45 years of age, not many can play as well as he did.

“Be careful what you ask for”: Peyton Manning to Tom Brady

During his peak, Brady had a famous rivalry with Peyton Manning. Known as one of the most intelligent quarterbacks of all time, Peyton’s ability to make plays out of nowhere earned him much deserved recognition. As one can expect, whenever these two stars took on each other, fans went absolutely crazy.

While the rivalry on the field was fierce, off the field, these two have been good friends. However, till now, Peyton has never invited Tom for a game of Golf. Wanting to understand the main reason behind the snub, Brady, during Sirius XM’s “Let’s Go” podcast’s latest episode, said, “Peyton has never invited me to play Golf at any of these 400 clubs that he is a member of.”

“I am still waiting for one invitation. Basically he invites everyone else except me. By the way, I invited him on the show so that he can invite me to be his guest somewhere,” Brady added. In reply, Manning said, “hey now’s the time. I waited until you retire and now you have some time to play.”

“Let’s go. I am gonna be wearing you out with invites. So be ready and be careful what you ask for,” Manning added. It is truly fantastic to see such great competitors still throwing shades at each other after their retirement.

One thing is for sure, whenever Peyton takes on Brady on the Golf course, the clash will be as intense and competitive as ever.

