“Hope That the Cincinnati Bengals Fall Flat on Their Damn Face”: Stephen A. Smith on Ja’Marr Chase’s Pending Extension

The Bengals are continuing to drag their feet on Ja’Marr Chase’s contract situation, with an extension still not agreed upon. This delay has irked even Stephen A. Smith, who expressed his frustration in a heated rant on First Take.

Smith didn’t hold back, wishing that the Bengals lose every game until they grant the LSU alum the extension he deserves. “You are listening to the guy and looking at the guy who hopes Cincinnati loses every single damn game they play until they sign that man and give him his money,” he said.

And considering that this has taken this long, the leading analyst continued, “I hope that Cincinnati Bengals fall flat on their damn face. That organization makes me sick.”

Stephen A. also criticized the Bengals for being “cheap” and failing to appreciate the talent they have in Joe Burrow and Chase. He emphasized that they have a quarterback who, despite injuries and adversity, has led them to consecutive AFC Championship games when healthy. Yet, the club continues to toy with the QB’s most significant weapon.

The television personality then asserted that the third-year wideout has already positioned himself as a top talent, and rightfully so. Having won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, three Pro Bowl selections, and one Second-Team All-Pro nod, Chase is the wide receiver that every NFL team wishes to have in their ranks.

Stephen A. sheds more light on Bengals’ shortcomings

The First Take host subsequently highlighted Cincinnati’s failure to protect Burrow in the pocket. Since entering the league, the former LSU QB has been the second-most sacked quarterback, behind only Russell Wilson, with 124 sacks. Yet, despite their reluctance to pay their receivers, the Bengals also fall short in providing adequate protection for their star QB.

The offense looked disjointed on the opening day against the Patriots, with Joe Shiesty still struggling with his wrist. His footwork in the pocket was slow, and he didn’t trust the guy protecting him to give him a secure pocket.

His timing on throws was off as well. Eventually, the QB finished the game with only 164 yards. Chase, on the other hand, ended the outing with just 6 receptions for less than 70 yards.

The team also struggled to run the ball, amassing only 70 rushing yards. So, Burrow needs to find his rhythm, and the play-callers must help by establishing a strong ground game. This would arguably give him time to ease back in.

On top of that, the schedule won’t get any easier for the club, with a matchup against the Chiefs this week, followed by games against the Ravens and Browns in the coming weeks. It’s high time the team makes its players happy and distraction-free, as each game they fail to perform in will push them further away from the playoffs.