Marshawn Lynch’s Mom Delisa Guided Him Through Hardships & Turned Him Into ‘Beast Mode’: “I Went to Classes With Him”

Marshawn Lynch was without a doubt one of the best running backs in the NFL during the late 2000s and early 2010s. He finished his career with over 10,000 rushing yards and over 90 total touchdowns. But his off-field accomplishments are arguably just as impressive.

Advertisement

Lynch was known for embracing the communities where he was playing. From Buffalo to Seattle to his hometown of Oakland. He was regularly organizing community events such as food drives. And he showed a different level of support and caring for his teammates than most. For example, when one of his Seahawks coaches, Ken Norton Jr., learned that his father had passes, Lynch was the only one from the organization to go to the airport to console him.

A big reason for his strong moral character is his upbringing, which was authored, of course, by his mother, Delisa Lynch. She has always been ever-present in her son’s life, and she could be seen at nearly every game her son played in the NFL. While discussing their early relationship on the “Mani Petty Show” podcast, she reminded him of one of her earliest lessons to him.

“Delisa: I think maybe when he was younger, like—

Lynch: When I was in the ret*rded classes. (Laughs)

Delisa: No, but what did you momma tell you, though?

Marshawn: ‘Just because you a little bit slow baby, don’t mean nothin.'”

Delisa wasn’t just supportive emotionally; she was always there for her son physically. When asked if she would take her son to school every day, Delisa had a hilarious reaction as she described how she basically attended classes with Marshawn when he was young.

“Oh my god, you would’ve thought I went to the school! (Laughs) I went to classes with my baby. He had problems in, I think English, and I went and changed my schedule at work so that I can be there to go to English class with him. You remember that? One thing in English that I did discover is that he needed glasses. He couldn’t see. The lady who does the work on the little projector, and he’s like, ‘I can’t see it!’ I’m like, ‘Okay, well then we need to go and see why you can’t see it.'”

She went on to talk about how there should be no negative stigma around going to get your young children tested if you believe they are challenged in some way. Early detection is always better than late.

“But see, that’s something that parents need to know. That if you feel like your kid is a little challenged, it’s okay to get them tested and to get him the help early that he may need.”

As she wrapped up her discussion of mental challenges for young children in school, she pointed out that because she identified it early, she was able to mould his upbringing accordingly. In her eyes, no one would even be able to guess that he once had a learning disability because he’s grown into such a smart and successful man. The mother and son pair wrapped up the exchange by winking and blowing kisses to each other.

There’s nothing like a sweet family moment involving a generally gruff pro athlete. Something about that contrast that is just wonderful.