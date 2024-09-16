Dak Prescott Vows to Fix “Miscommunication” With CeeDee Lamb as Saints Blow Out Cowboys

Dak Prescott addressed the media with blunt honesty after the Cowboys’ crushing 44-19 loss to the Saints on Sunday. The quarterback immediately acknowledged the offensive struggles but expressed high confidence in the team’s ability to recover before their clash against the Ravens.

The game saw a stark contrast in Prescott’s connection with star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Early in the game, Prescott and Lamb connected for a 65-yard touchdown on the third offensive drive, showcasing their potential for explosive plays.

However, this early dominance quickly faded as Derek Carr and Alvin Kamara took control of the Saints, leading to the Cowboys’ downfall.

Prescott reflected on the critical “miscommunication” with Lamb in the first half, where the duo missed a call, resulting in a missed catch. Prescott was candid about the error, stating,

“Just miscommunication. Yeah, a play that just complete miscommunication. Nothing more than that. We’ll get it fixed, we’ll get it cleaned up and make that.”

The miscommunication is particularly concerning given the significant investment that the Cowboys have made in both Prescott and Lamb this offseason. Their coordination is crucial for the team’s success, making it imperative that these issues get resolved swiftly.

Despite the setback, their earlier connection for the touchdown highlights their potential as key impact players on the Cowboys’ offense.

Meanwhile, Prescott, reflecting on the team’s 1-1 record and looking ahead to the game against the Ravens, admitted, “We are not going undefeated as we haven’t done so in 50 years.” He acknowledged the Ravens as the “best team on the field” and emphasized the Cowboys’ determination to “find a way” to respond next week.

However, the key takeaway for the Cowboys is the necessity of a strong connection between Prescott and Lamb. Eliminating miscommunication and fostering clarity plays will be essential for their offense to succeed against strong teams.