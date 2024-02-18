Why Was Jimmy Garoppolo Suspended? Raiders QB’s 2-Game Ban Explained

Jimmy Garopplo just cannot catch a break. After having a dismal debut season for the LV Raiders laden with injuries, the quarterback has now found himself in yet another trouble. Earlier today, news broke that the NFL has suspended Jimmy Garoppolo for two games in the new season. As per reports, the Raiders quarterback has violated the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy. The reports are linked with Jimmy supposedly using prescribed medication without valid therapeutic use exemption from the league.

As per sources, Jimmy has chosen not to appeal against the decision. This means that the QB is set to miss the first two games of the season. However, he won’t be missing these matches for the Las Vegas Raiders. According to the latest reports from Adam Schefter, after the suspension, the Raiders management has decided to release Garoppolo ahead of the new season. Jimmy was terrible last season for the Raiders missing half the season with injuries.

In the games that he played, he didn’t inspire confidence with nine interceptions in 169 pass attempts. This led to Garoppolo being benched by rookie Aidan O’Connell. Schefter noted that the news will be made official before Garoppolo’s roster bonus due of $11.25 million activates in March. The reputed journalist however did reveal that the suspension of 2 games doesn’t stop Garropolo from engaging in all hygiene pre-season activities.

With the way Garoppolo’s career has been of late, the suspension and release were met with jokes by the NFL community. The best jokes that made the rounds were related to the performance-enhancing drugs and how despite taking them, Garoppolo still couldn’t perform well. Mahomes’ ‘dad bod’ also caught strays when netizens showed Garoppolo it is futile to take drugs when Mahomes can be an MVP with his body.

Jokes aside, fans were curious to know what kind of drugs he took to get the ban. Speculations were rife as always.

All said and done, the 32-year-old has had a tough journey in the last 2 years. Having changed 2 teams in the last two years, the QB is now on the lookout for a third new team in three years. But does he have many options? Let’s analyze.

What’s Next For Jimmy G?

Jimmy Garoppolo’s NFL career trajectory has been a topsy-turvy ride so far. Picked in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick hoped to groom Jimmy under Tom Brady’s tutelage hoping he’d eventually take over the reigns. Unfortunately for Garoppolo, TB12 found the fountain of youth and thus remained a bench player for the Patriots.

Soon after, he was traded off to the San Francisco 49ers where he found the only success in his career by taking them to the Super Bowl. Even for the 49ers however, his injury concerns constantly kept him in the sidelines. Finally last year, the Raiders signed him for $72.75 million. Unfortunately, the stint was disastrous with major injuries and the now doping ban. This has now led to the Raiders releasing him this season.

Does this mean Jimmy Garoppolo is finished? No. Kirk Cousins once called Garoppolo the most underrated player in the league citing his game-changing abilities on a whim when fit. Does this mean Jimmy can be a starter for an NFL team? Certainly not. Jimmy is severely injury prone and it doesn’t make much sense for teams to take a punt on him. However, some teams can make use of his abilities as a backup.

The New York Jets pop first in this list. After Aaron Rodgers‘ season-ending injury, much was expected of Zach Wilson last year. However, his failure to step up has now made him a free agent. With Rodgers returning, the Jets would need an able backup considering Rodgers would take some time to get back into his groove.

Garoppolo’s former team, the San Francisco 49ers is another team looking for backup QBs. With Purdy’s No. 2 and No. 3 Sam Darnold and Brandon Allen set to be free agents, the 49ers wouldn’t mind returning Garoppolo to their roster cheaply. After all, Garoppolo’s best performance has come under Kyle Shanahan.

The last credible option for the former Patriots QB is the Denver Broncos. With Russell Wilson expected to be out of the picture, the Broncos are on the lookout for options at QB. While waiting for the draft is an option, having the 12th pick in the first round hampers their prospects of landing one of the top three prospects – Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels.

Under these circumstances, having a veteran take charge while grooming a rookie seems the logical step. If the Broncos take this route, their major options are Kirk Cousins and Jimmy Garoppolo. After letting Wilson go, the Broncos are unlikely to have a lot of money left. So getting Cousins on board is tough. This means Garoppolo has a very good chance of getting a starting position at the Broncos if the stars align.