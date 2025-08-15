Why Was Deion Sanders Seen Rocking a CFL Team Merch?

Several former Colorado Buffs stars have traded the black and gold for new colors in the Canadian Football League in recent years. For example, defensive tackle Mustafa Johnson, a force during his days at CU, now anchors the Montreal Alouettes’ defensive front. Mason Pierce, a former Deion Sanders student known for his versatility in the secondary, is suiting up for the Toronto Argonauts.

Offensive lineman Justin Mayers, a one-season CU starter who brought grit to a constantly reshuffling unit, has recently signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. This comes after a stint at the Denver Broncos’ rookie minicamp didn’t pan out.

Even wide receiver Ayden Eberhardt, while technically a Wyoming product, has carried his strong Rocky Mountain ties into his current role with the BC Lions.

That steady migration north has quietly built a CFL pipeline out of Boulder. It might explain why the Buffs’ head coach, Deion Sanders, recently turned heads by sporting Canadian league gear.

In his latest social media post, Coach Prime was seen rocking a Calgary Stampeders hat.

While many online users have wondered where this Deion Sanders x CFL collaboration came from, we can confidently tell you that his choice wasn’t random. It was a nod to his former punter, Mark Vassett, who was selected 10th overall by Calgary in the 2025 CFL Global Draft earlier this year.

For those unfamiliar, Vassett’s journey was both unexpected and impressive. Originally from Melbourne, Australia, he brought his booming leg to Louisville before transferring to Colorado for the 2024 season.

Once in Boulder, he proved his worth immediately, pinning opponents inside the 20-yard line 19 times and averaging 43.7 yards per punt across 53 attempts. Impressively, 15 of those punts travelled over 50 yards.

Unsurprisingly, these numbers earned him Big 12 Honorable Mention and even first-team all-conference recognition from Pro Football Focus in 2023. Yet when the 2025 NFL Draft rolled around, Vassett’s name was never called. Even after four years of dependable production across two programs, he didn’t get the NFL break he was chasing.

This is when the Calgary Stampeders stepped in to give Sanders’ former punter a shot at making his career as a pro. Seeing both his statistical output and his composure under pressure, they made him a high-priority selection in the CFL’s international pool.

In the true Sanders spirit of championing his players, no matter the league, Prime made sure to show his pride publicly. He capped it off with the red-and-black Stampeders merch while posing with his former player on Instagram.

Simply put, Deion Sanders wearing the Stampeders merch was nothing more than him being proud and giving a shout-out to one of his own who found a second chance. Because for Prime, his bond with his players runs far beyond the locker room.