Ravens News: Lamar Jackson Outshines Jared Goff but Trails Josh Allen in Two QB Stats

The Baltimore Ravens Week 3 match up against the Detroit Lions is shaping up to be the most-watched game of the week. Fans will be treated to a potential Super Bowl LX preview between two of the most potent offenses in the NFL today, and to back that up, the point total for the contest is currently sitting at a robust 52.5 points.

Advertisement

He may claim that he isn’t enamored with individual awards and titles, but being robbed of the 2024 regular season MVP award seems to have lit a fire beneath Lamar Jackson. Through the first two weeks of the 2025 season, you’d be hard pressed to find a quarterback who is playing better ball than him, and that effort is showing up on the stat sheets as well.

He’s already managed to produce six passing touchdowns, the most by any quarterback in the league so far, giving him a career total of 172 passing touchdowns. Suffice to say, that’s more than enough to put some distance between him and the former first-overall draft pick, Jared Goff, who only managed to produce 155 touchdowns throughout the first seven years of his career.

Even though the emphatic 41-17 victory against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 didn’t count towards his seven-year resume, Jackson was still able to collect 74 total wins throughout that same time span, which is the third most of any signal caller in NFL history. Unfortunately, the man who many believe stole Jackson’s MVP award, Josh Allen, is ahead of him in both of these career metrics.

The pride and joy of the Buffalo Bills was able to notch 76 wins throughout his first season, beating out the likes of Jackson and Patrick Mahomes for the all-time honor. In terms of passing touchdowns, Allen produced a total of 195 touchdown passes prior to the 2025 season, the fifth most in NFL history.

Suffice to say, Allen enjoyed a rather unprecedented start to his career. He’s found the end zone a total of seven times already throughout his first three games this season, and thanks to that, he’s officially eclipsed Jackson to become the odds on favorite to take home this year’s MVP award.

As of writing, Allen’s MVP odds are listed at around +310. Jackson, who remains in the conversation, has dipped ever so slightly to a +350 underdog.

Prior to Week 1, Jackson was the consensus betting favorite to claim the 2025 MVP trophy, and so too were the Ravens when it came to winning the Super Bowl. Now, both the Bills and the Ravens are co-favorites to win the big one.

Unfortunately, fans won’t be able to see the two of them face off again until they potentially meet in the playoffs, which isn’t inherently guaranteed. Until then, however, they can take solace in the fact that both of these quarterbacks are providing some of the most quality play that we have ever witnessed.