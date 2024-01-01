Why Was OROY Candidate WR Puka Nacua Selected So Late In the 2023 NFL Draft?

Dec 17, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) carries the ball against the Washington Commanders in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie receiver Puka Nacua ignited the Los Angeles Rams with an 80-yard catch and run against the New York Giants, adding a total of 118 yards that day. Nacua has become a sensation for the Rams, and his performances have earned loads of love from the fans. Which is why a question is lingering in every fan’s mind: Why was Puka Nacua drafted late in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The mystery surrounding his draft position adds intrigue, as he is just 29 yards shy of breaking Bill Groman’s rookie receiving yards record. Drafted with modest goals in mind, Rams rookie receiver Puka Nacua’s focus wasn’t on yardage records. However, he’s now in the Offensive Rookie of the Year conversation after stellar performances in the last two games.

Nacua’s 164 yards against the Saints and 118 yards against the Giants have positioned him as a significant contender, despite a heavy favorite in CJ Stroud. Nacua’s rookie season proved vital for the Rams amid Cooper Kupp’s injury absence. However, he faces an uphill battle for Offensive Rookie of the Year, given the quarterback-centric nature of major award voting. The exceptional performance of Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud adds to the challenge.

While Nacua’s contributions are noteworthy, the dominance of quarterbacks in award considerations remains a significant factor in the race. Nacua’s timely contributions filled a crucial void despite a less impressive NFL combine, as he stood last among the top 20 quarterbacks chosen last year. The Rams drafted him as the 177th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Puka Nacua: Overlooked in the Draft, Now a Force Rewriting NFL Records

Nacua has proved himself to be a draft steal and is on his way to rewrite NFL history. He is ranking fourth in receiving yards behind Hill, Lamb, and Brown. He holds the record for most receiving yards by an NFL rookie and achieved 100-plus receiving yards in three of his first four games, only the second player in league history.

A budding NFL analyst proposes a strong theory on why teams overlooked Nacua in the draft despite his feats. Puka Nacua faced criticism as a “terrible athlete” post his lackluster NFL combine according to She Got Sports’ Lauren Russell. In her recent upload, she highlighted his 4.57 40-yard dash, ranking 34th slowest among wide receivers. This placed him behind players expected to be slower, including defensive ends, linebackers, quarterbacks, and tight ends.

“Nacua ran a 4.57 40-yard dash, which was the 34th slowest wide receiver time.” Lauren added, “It also meant he had a worse 40 time than players who are supposed to be slower than wide receivers like defensive ends, linebackers, quarterbacks and even tight ends.”

NFL NextGen stats assigned him a low athleticism score of 53, the third worst among the 50 wide receivers at the combine.

That being said, His six 150-yard scrimmage yards games this season outshine Ravens’ Odell Beckham Jr. and Bengals’ Justin Jefferson’s debut seasons with seven 100 rec-yard games each. Although Puka has sparked a genuine debate about who deserves the prestigious award of the Offensive Rookie of the Year. Before he emerged as a tough contender, Stroud was almost regarded as the winner.