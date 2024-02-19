Patrick Mahomes Pre-Game Ritual: When Eli Manning Couldn’t Take His Mind Off of Kansas City QB’s “Used Underwear” Ritual

It’s no secret that NFL athletes have a never-ending list of pre-game rituals, which they feel help improve their in-game performance or even bring in good luck. It could be as simple as consuming Skittles, like Marshawn Lynch, or reading letters from his father, like George Kittle. Even former DT John Henderson had a unique ritual of having a trainer slap him before games. Nonetheless, some athletes take even more of an unconventional route, and one such case has raised eyebrows since it surfaced: Patrick Mahomes donning the same red underwear in every game.

It is indeed one of a kind and borderline disgusting for most of the fans. During an appearance on the “ManningCast,” last year, Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes disclosed his special pre-game ritual involving consistently wearing red underwear since 2017. The two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning couldn’t stop laughing after he heard what Patrick had to say. He badgered him with questions like, “Is it a thong? Is it a g-string?”

The ritual started during his first year in the NFL when his wife, Brittany Mahomes, gave him this underwear as a gift. Although he only played one game in 2017, the Chiefs went on to win the AFC West, and Patrick believed it was the red underwear that helped him through it.

The one question each fan had in their mind was if the underwear was worn down, or rather if Patrick washed it after games or not. Mahomes reassured the fans, and Eli, that the underwear is only worn during games to prevent unnecessary wear and tear. However, he confessed that the pair remains untouched during a winning streak, noting,

“I only wear them for game day though. They’re not too worn down. They’re not like these nasty,” followed by, “I wash them every once in a while… If we’re on a hot streak I can’t wash them. I just gotta keep them rolling… As long as I’m winning football games, I’ll keep the superstition going.”

So fans, don’t fret over his pre-game rituals being gross. He does wash them, potentially when they start smelling. It might sound unconventional to some, but he is indeed getting results. Notably, Patrick has led the Chiefs to three Super Bowl titles in the past 5 years.

Do You Know Why Patrick Mahomes Wiggles His Fingers?

The exact reason behind Patrick Mahomes’ habit of wiggling his fingers between plays is unknown, as he has never openly discussed it. Some believe it could be a signal to his teammates to hurdle up or just a celebration indicating his finger magic.

Former Kansas City defensive tackle Khalen Saunders feels, the gesture indicates that Patrick Mahomes is ready for the next play just after he makes a good play.

According to Distractify, Patrick’s practice of moving his fingers during breaks in play is comparable to the celebratory antics NFL players display following touchdowns or big plays. As long as he doesn’t clarify, the finger-wiggling remains a unique part of his on-field persona, possibly mixing celebration and subtle communication with teammates.