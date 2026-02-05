Jeffrey Epstein Files: Tom Brady Mentioned in 2018 Football Analogy Email Chain About Donald Trump

What should have been a week of celebration for the NFL and the New England Patriots has now turned into an absolute disaster following the DOJ’s latest release of the Epstein files.

The team’s owner, Robert Kraft, was named and referenced dozens of times by the late s*x trafficker, causing PR firms and crisis management teams to field more reps than anyone who will be competing in Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup.

Thankfully, football fans around the world breathed a sigh of relief after it was confirmed that the former face of Kraft’s franchise, Tom Brady, had no involvement in the matter. Although given the cultural relevance of the seven-time Super Bowl champion, that didn’t stop him from being mentioned altogether.

Jeffrey Epstein Files: Lawrence Krauss’s Football Analogy on Donald Trump Draws Tom Brady Comparison pic.twitter.com/O7GN9oyLTB — NFL News and Updates (@NSportsrus8926) February 4, 2026

In an iMessage text exchange between redacted individuals from September 14th of 2018, Brady’s name was seen being used as part of a “helpful” football analogy to refer to then-ongoing developments pertaining to the President of the United States, Donald Trump. “Imagine if a team member thought they would work against Tom Brady’s strategy,” they wrote. “Fans would go crazy.”

The unnamed texter then noted that “Like a football team, they call each other ‘dumbf**k’ in the locker room but pull together on the field,” suggesting the need for solidarity between those involved in the situation.

“[Trump] needs to be given TIME. The first play has worked. He believes in a winning game strategy, you can’t judge it because he hasn’t scored a touchdown from way in his own backfield. (ball given to him by Obama on his own 10-yard line.) He has moved the ball way up the field and the dems can see the touchdown coming… They don’t have to like the quarterback to win.”

Apart from that, the only other notable instance in which we see Brady’s name appear can be found in a strange email that is simply titled “Alert – fat head of Tom Brady.” Of course, the real question lies within why this person, who was presumably only interested in ordering a fat head of the Patriots quarterback, was redacted from the files?

Fans are unlikely ever to see that question answered, but then again, that has appeared to be the running theme throughout most of the Epstein saga. The NFL has announced that it will be launching an investigation into Steve Tisch, the owner of the New York Giants, and his perceived ties with Epstein, but as far as Kraft and the Patriots are concerned, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

The Patriots owner is all but confirmed to be in attendance for Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium to watch his team compete for the chance to win a record-setting seventh Lombardi trophy.