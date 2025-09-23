Will Compton Says His Wife Wanted Him to Back Off From Shaving His Head After Losing His Bet to Taylor Lewan

When Michigan and Nebraska face off, the rivalry runs deep for many. And for Bussin’ With The Boys co-hosts Taylor Lewan and Will Compton, that rivalry hits even closer to home.

Advertisement

Ahead of this year’s Big Ten showdown, the two alums put their pride (and more) on the line with a high-stakes bet.

Lewan, a proud Wolverine, and Compton, a Nebraska product, agreed that the loser would shave their entire head and face (including eyebrows and moustache), publicly concede the disputed 1997 national championship, and see a $50,000 donation from Bussin’ With The Boys go to the winner’s NIL collective.

Taylor Lewan and Will Compton have a lot at stake on this game between Michigan and Nebraska… @BussinWTB pic.twitter.com/lCVzFinlTg — CBS Sports College Football (@CBSSportsCFB) September 20, 2025

On Saturday, Michigan did what Michigan has done all too often against ranked opponents: win. Bryce Underwood’s 37-yard run, Jordan Marshall’s 54-yard burst, and Justice Haynes’ fourth straight 100-yard game lifted the team to a 30-27 victory at Memorial Stadium.

It was Nebraska’s 28th consecutive loss to a ranked foe, but more importantly, for the podcast’s fans, it was the moment Will Compton’s fate was sealed.

In the latest episode, Compton had made good on his end. He showed up to the set bald, debuting his clean-shaven look with his usual humor.

“Yeah, look, I got a bald head. It’s nice… I can feel the nice little breeze,” he laughed, even joking that the cooling sensation gave him “a couple minutes of extra stamina brewing.”

But beneath the banter, the ex-NFL Linebacker revealed there had been some family drama behind the scenes. Lewan stirred the pot by asking Compton about the conversations with his wife, Charo, leading up to the bet’s fallout.

And unsurprisingly, this led to Compton admitting that his wife was never fully on board. “Charo wanted me to back out. She’s like, ‘We got family photos coming up in a couple weeks,’” he revealed.

Lewan then pressed his co-host on whether Charo knew beforehand, and Compton confessed that she did, but just not from him directly. “She knew through our content. I didn’t sit at the dinner table and go, ‘Hey, just so you know,’” he admitted.

Even the night before the game, he assured her there was no real risk: “Like, sweetheart, don’t even worry about it. I’m not losing this hair.”

After the loss, though, Charo tried one last time. “‘You know, you can just back out. You just don’t have to do it,’” she urged. But Compton didn’t budge. “Sweetheart, I know, but I made a bet. I got to keep that bet. Got to keep that bet,” he explained.

While many would see this entire fallout as madness, Compton, however, intriguingly sees it as a lesson beyond football.

“You keep your bets in this house… You got to pay your debts,” he said, emphasizing that his kids, even if they didn’t recognize his bald look at first, would learn the importance of being a man of their word.

In the end, Michigan got the win, Taylor Lewan got the bragging rights, and Will Compton got a shiny bald head. But as he put it himself, the bigger takeaway might be about accountability and a reminder that sometimes, a lost bet can mean more than just laughs on a podcast.