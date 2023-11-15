“It Still Shocked Me”: Travis Kelce Finally Reacts to Taylor Swift Using “Karma” Lyrics to Declare Her Love for Him

The rumored relationship between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift has become the song and dance of this NFL season. The melodrama and speculations with respect to the depth of their connection have kept the followers wanting more. What appeared to be a long wait has culminated in an enthralling confirmation by Swift to announce her love for Kelce in her version.

Taylor Swift made a witty gesture for her rumored boyfriend by altering a line of her song ‘Karma’ onstage. She artfully replaced the line ‘Karma is the guy on the screen’ with ‘Karma is the guy on the Chiefs’ at her Buenos Aires concert on Nov. 11. The line ‘Who comes home to me’ follows, pointing to a strong bond between the rumored couple.

This is a tremendous upgrade from Travis Kelce’s discussion on the New Heights Podcast on June 26 about attending her Eras Tour. They were reportedly ‘quietly hanging out’ at the end of September this year. However, since then, frequent spotting along with the Kelce family’s involvement with Swift has become a recurring treat for both the Swifties and NFL fans.

Travis Kelce was in attendance at Taylor Swift‘s concert when she publicly referred to him in her ‘Karma version’. This reportedly even gave a sweeter flavor to Kelce’s evening, who had least expected it and was seen blushing among the audience.

Travis Kelce spoke about Taylor’s unexpected gesture in a conversation on the ‘New Heights‘ podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce. Kelce said,

“I had no clue — well, I might’ve had a little bit of a clue, but definitely, when I heard it come out of her mouth, it still shocked me,” followed by, “I was like, ‘Oh, shh,’ she really just said that, alright.”

Travis also made quite a mark on the audience, much before Taylor Swift chose to declare her love for the Chiefs TE. Standing out in support of his rumored girlfriend, Kelce held a ‘We will stay‘ message at the concert. But this was not all that happened.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Send Love Flares from their Time in Argentina

The fans were flabbergasted as Swift confessed her love for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end on the stage, publicly. Interestingly, her announcement stunned the dancers who surrounded her, which was evident in their expressions on stage. However, in the following moment of the show, fans spotted Travis and Taylor kissing on their way out.

A clip starring the adorable couple’s Hollywood-style moment nearly set the internet on fire. After her massive confession on the stage, Swift rushed to hug and kiss Travis, sending up love flares in the air.

The history between Kelce and Swift’s appearances has been short but impactful. However, their recent public display of affection has made fans go gaga over the support of ‘almost’ a couple. Followers are in anticipation of an official statement from both the pop sensation and the NFL star, along with excitement for the couple’s future.