Drew Brees Wows at Tyreek Hill’s Speed Paired With Tua Tagovailoa’s Arm in One Special Play Against the Commanders

The Miami Dolphins are having a stellar season, and their Week 13 win against the Washington Commanders has positioned them as the top AFC seed. The on-field relationship between Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill and QB Tua Tagovailoa has dropped jaws this season, which even impressed NFL legend Drew Brees.

The former New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees, in his latest edition of QB’s Master Class on YouTube, dove deeper into the details of what makes the Dolphins duo so special. In the video, Brees discussed a play that took place in the second quarter of the Vikings vs. Commanders game where Tyreek Hill caught a 60-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa.

Brees provided a detailed breakdown of the 60-yard touchdown play, emphasizing the precise timing and rhythm of Hill’s movement. He highlighted that at the moment Tua Tagovailoa threw the ball, Hill was situated around the 46-yard line. Despite Hill being merely 15 yards down the field when the ball was thrown, he had already run 26 yards before catching the ball.

Brees also acknowledged online discussions regarding potential errors or misjudgments in the play, but he disregarded those details while focusing on the inspiring nature of the play. The former QB admired Hill and Tagovailoa’s amazing athleticism while labeling the play “awesome.”

Fans Urge Drew Brees to Consider NFL Coaching After Stellar Analysis

Drew Brees admired how well the Dolphins’ quarterback and wide receiver worked together in that fantastic play. Brees highlighted their incredible skills, and his detailed explanation left everyone thoroughly impressed. Consequently, fans pleaded with him to return to the league as an NFL coach.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C0pqbxKPV20/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

One fan commented, “Quit messing around and be our OC”

Another stated, “Please be the next head coach for the Saints I’m begging”

A user mentioned, “When you coming back Drew”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/anikets67918182/status/1733865472612012497?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Someone wrote, “Drew please stop doing side quest and come home to Indiana, we need you as an OC in West LaLa”

Another fan pleaded by saying, “You Know Your Team Needs You Your Part of the New Orleans Saints. SOWHY CANT YOU COME COACH THEM”

Drew Brees started his pro football career after the San Diego Chargers selected him in the second round of the 2001 NFL draft. After playing five seasons for the Chargers, he went on to play the next fifteen seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

Throughout his two-decade NFL career, he earned the Comeback Player of the Year award in 2004 and Offensive Player of the Year in 2008 and 2011. This 13-time Pro Bowler boasted a winning record of 172-114, amassing 80,358 passing yards, 571 touchdowns, and 243 interceptions.