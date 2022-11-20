Will there be a Bills game today?

Nov 13, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (left) and his brother Buffalo Bills running back James Cook exchange jerseys on the field after an overtime win by thr Vikings at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills were being counted as Super Bowl contenders even before the season began because on paper, they do look complete in every departments.

Moreover, they sure started off as per expectations and were thrashing their opponents left, right and center. However, the last two games haven’t really gone their way.

First they were defeated by the Jets in a low-scoring thriller, then the mighty Vikings got the better of them in over time. Although the team from Buffalo still has an impressive 6-3 win-loss record after 9 games, the back-to-back defeats have made their fans a little nervous.

Fans Are Ready For Bills vs Browns Clash In Detroit

Bills’ star QB Josh Allen struggled big time in both the games and the rest weren’t able to cover it up which forced several analysts to talk about the team’s over-dependency on Allen.

Nevertheless, the Bills were set to take on the Cleveland Browns this week and fans were expecting a riveting encounter in which Allen will be back at his best. However, a massive snowstorm has made it impossible to have a game in the Highpark Stadium.

The game has been shifted to Detroit but fans are still a little skeptical if the clash will take place or not. In fact, even to get the Buffalo players to the airport so that they can fly off to Detroit looked like an incredibly tough task because of the mountain of the snow that had engulfed the city.

However, Buffalo people came to the rescue and helped their favorite stars in plowing the snow so that they can move swiftly to the airport. Much to the delight of all football admirers, the players were able to board the flight on time and have safely landed in Detroit.

This means that the fans will definitely get to see the Bills and Browns in action on Sunday. The weather demons surrounding this matchup have been dealt with effectively and in Ford Field on Sunday, an entertaining encounter awaits us.

