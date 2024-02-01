Will Travis Kelce Propose at the Super Bowl? Odds for Such Highly Anticipated Taylor Swift Moments Released

The 2023 NFL season was a whirlwind for Travis Kelce and his new flame, Taylor Swift. They dominated the spotlight, becoming the most talked-about individuals globally. Now, as the Super Bowl LVIII is just a step away, fans’ focus isn’t solely on the game but also on the personal lives of the star players playing in the game, with Killa Trav taking center stage.

Advertisement

In a surprising twist, the folks who usually stick to sports predictions are now diving into some interesting bets involving Travis Kelce and his girlfriend of a few months, Taylor Swift. The pop singer is expected to travel from Tokyo after wrapping up her Eras Tour to cheer for the NFL star.

However, there’s a buzz going around that the Super Bowl might be the moment when Travis Kelce pops the big question to Tay Tay. What’s even more surprising are the odds, suggesting there’s a good chance Kelce might propose during the Super Bowl halftime show, with “Yes” at +920 and “No” at -2200.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2x66AZSmyl/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

But the excitement doesn’t stop there, as the fans are eagerly anticipating more questions, and what better way to add some spice than by placing bets on the expected outcomes? Another interesting bet involves comparing Kelce’s on-field performance with Taylor Swift’s platinum album count. Will Kelce have more receptions than Swift has platinum albums (10)? The Over is set at +450, the Under at -260, and if they tie at exactly 10, the odds are at +320.

There’s also a wager on whether the Super Bowl MVP will mention Taylor Swift during their acceptance speech. The odds for “Yes” are at +230, while “No” is at -310. These bets not only make the upcoming Super Bowl more thrilling but also shine a light on the growing intersection of sports and pop culture, bringing success to the league.

A Financial Triumph for the NFL and Kansas City Chiefs

The fact that these queries are trending on the internet and even attracting lucrative odds showcases the immense popularity of the Kelce-Swift duo. Their influence has taken the league to new heights, and the NFL is making the most of the opportunity to rake in notable profits from the stardom of this power couple.

As per a recent update from “Pubity,” the love story between Swift and Kelce has not just warmed hearts but also turned out to be a financial win for the Kansas City Chiefs and the NFL. The romance has elevated their combined brand value by a whopping $331.5 million. Additionally, the games are pulling in more viewers, with NFL female viewership increasing by 9% compared to the previous season.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C2vBTq-Byzt/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

A survey by LendingTree revealed that 12% of female respondents and 15% of male respondents feel that Taylor Swift has influenced their NFL viewing habits, and they anticipate her influence leading them to watch the Super Bowl this year. Notably, 18% of those surveyed mentioned that they would be supporting the Chiefs in the Super Bowl simply because of Taylor Swift.

Furthermore, the local businesses in Kansas City are experiencing a boost, as small business owners note that merchandise inspired by the Kelce-Swift connection, including football-related items, is selling out faster than usual. Back in September, when Taylor Swift attended the first Chiefs game, Travis Kelce’s merchandise sales shot up by a staggering 400%, propelling his No. 87 jersey into the top 5 best-selling NFL jerseys.

The recent matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills in the 2023 playoffs became the most-watched NFL game ever, attracting over 50 million viewers. Now, as the reigning champions gear up for the Super Bowl, and considering Taylor Swift’s presence at the game, expectations are high for the viewership to match or even surpass the previous record.