Travis Kelce Retirement: Chiefs TE Is “No Lock” for Next Season, Hints Insider, as He Can Earn More Money Off the Field

Travis Kelce still has a year left in a two-year contract he signed before this season that made him the highest-paid tight end in the league. However, how much he has left in the tank is another question. He turns 36 this year, and age is starting to catch up with him.

Advertisement

This was his second season without reaching 1,000 yards, and now reports suggest the Chiefs could be without their future Hall of Famer next season—making this Super Bowl potentially his last game.

During the latest episode of The Insiders, NFL insiders speculated that the Super Bowl could be the last time we see Kelce on the gridiron. According to their reports, the Chiefs Tight End is unsure about his future, casting doubts about his presence on Kansas City’s roster next season.

While Travis still believes he has something left in his tank and could see the red of the Chiefs for some more years, he remains uncertain whether he wants to continue or not. Insiders believe if he does decide to hang up, he is in a position to benefit monetarily from his retirement and can earn a lot more than what he earns grinding on the field. A lot of opportunities await him.

The offseason will be a crucial time for him to decide whether he wants to go out at the top of his game. But as for now, his future remains unclear.

” Travis Kelce is undecided whether he wants to play during the 2025 season. He believes he still has a lot of good football left but he has not been definitive. The difference with Travis compared to any other player is basically he can make a lot more money off the field after he retires. Probably going to take his time, asses his future but no lock that he plays next year.”

Kelce stands to earn $17.25 million if he chooses to play next season—but does he really need to? Over the past year, he has been raking in cash from endorsements, bringing in nearly $35 million in 2023 alone. He and Jason also secured a massive deal, selling their New Heights podcast to Amazon-owned Wondery for around $100 million.

Beyond football, Kelce has expanded his career into entertainment. He hosts Amazon’s game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? and has landed cameo roles in Happy Gilmore 2 and Grotesquerie.

Financially, he doesn’t need to step on the field again—but can the Chiefs afford to lose him?

Judy Bautista can’t imagine the Chiefs offense without Travis Kelce

There is no need for Travis Kelce to put his body through a grinder especially since he is now 35. He has certainly slowed down and his output fell from last season. He no longer has speed and agility and is averaging fewer yards per catch.

Last season, he caught 93 passes for 984 yards and five TDs. This season, he caught 97 passes for 823 yards and 3 TDs. The signs are there. This is a sharp decline from 1338 yards and 12 TDs he had in 2022. However, he is still a difference-maker for the Chiefs.

Insider Judy Battista can’t picture the Chiefs’ offense without their future Hall of Fame tight end. Kelce has been a cornerstone of Kansas City’s dynasty, a constant threat, and a reliable weapon for both Mahomes and Reid. His presence has been just as crucial to their success as any other pillar of the team.

Over the past few seasons, his game has evolved alongside the Chiefs’ offense. No longer a dominant downfield threat, Kelce now thrives in the middle of the field, creating space and drawing defenders.

Yet, he remains as impactful and dependable as ever—especially with injuries plaguing those around him. When Mahomes is in trouble, he instinctively looks for Kelce, and more often than not, Kelce delivers. Replacing a player like that is no easy task.

” It’s hard to imagine the Chiefs without Travis Kelce because he has always been a constant for Patrick Mahomes throughout this incredible run. He is still Patrick Mahomes’ go-to guy.”

Travis Kelce has already cemented his legacy as one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history. A seven-time All-Pro, 10-time Pro Bowler, and record-holder for the most postseason receptions—surpassing the legendary Jerry Rice—he has also secured three Lombardi Trophies. At this point, there isn’t much left for him to accomplish.

However, age and wear are beginning to take their toll. Injuries linger longer, and the hits are piling up. As he looks ahead to the next chapter of his life, preserving his health becomes increasingly important. The risks of returning outweigh the rewards—so what’s his incentive to keep playing?

Beyond the financial benefits, Kelce still has a few records within reach. He trails Chiefs legend Tony Gonzalez in receptions (1,325 to 1,004), yards (15,127 to 12,151), and touchdowns (111 to 77). A Super Bowl win this year would also tie him with Rob Gronkowski. While he has the opportunity to rewrite more history, the question remains—does he need to?