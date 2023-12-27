With a Whopping $37 Million Windfall on the Line, Russell Wilson’s Future in Denver Hangs in the Balance

Frustrating loss against the New England Patriots have almost closed the doors of the playoffs for Denver Broncos. A long shot gets them in, but should they gamble $37 million on this long shot? In the last two games, if Denver decides to play Russell Wilson, that guarantees $37 million more. Or the second option is, as Jonathan Jones reports, they could bench him and save on an 8 figure sum. The need for this decision became glaring after the loss on Christmas Day against New England, which made their playoff hopes at 7-8 rather bleak.

Wilson has showed sparks of brilliance over the season. But more often than not, Wilson has seemingly failed to justify the huge price tag. There are a lot of questions and issues with Broncos. And the recent Patriots game at home, was a microcosm of the whole season. The stat sheet will show a well fought 23-26 loss. But watch the first 3 quarters closely, you’ll see an offense that had no answers for Bill Belichick’s storied defensive schemes.

During the season as well, he has put up strong numbers; 26 TDs with 8 interceptions, completing passes at 66.4%. All this while leading the Broncos to a respectable 7-8. But, when look deep into the numbers, and it shows he stands right in the middle of the pack. Being 18th in completion percentage rankings, with a $242 million price tag attached to you, could make the organisation question things.

An Air of Doubt Around Russell Wilson’s Future

Russell Wilson’s own comments on the situation, which are well documented by now, do not look too hopeful. But he is still gesturing his alliance through small things like putting up stories on social media for his outgoing teammates. And then reposting the repost in typical Russ fashion. So he’s still himself. But the things that have gone down during this season, if you look closely, do not tell a Disney film story. Which by the way, Sean Payton has been a part of so he knows what it takes to write a fairytale.

Will he take on the mighty Wilson contract and cut of what seems overpriced? Or, he’ll bite the bullet and give this another shot? What will he do with Russell Wilson? Well, from what he’s said till now, will be leaving this at the following interaction from Sean Payton: