With Bill Belichick’s Retirement, Sean Payton, Who Earns $18 Million Annually, Becomes the Highest Paid Coach in US Sports

Bill Belichick recently bid farewell to the New England Patriots after 24 years of unparalleled success with the franchise. While he expressed gratitude in a heartfelt speech, the most successful head coach in NFL history also left the spot open for the highest-paid coach in US Sports. Broncos’ Sean Payton has taken over the position following Coach Belichick’s departure.

Sportico has released its latest ranking of the highest-paid coaches in US sports and it saw notable changes with the exits of Bill Belichick, Pete Carroll, and Nick Saban from their respective positions. Erik Spoelstra, Andy Reid, and Dabo Swinney have now made the list, with Coach Reid and Coach Swinney sharing the last spot with an annual salary of $11.5 million.

Sean Payton leads as the highest-paid coach with an annual salary of $18 million, followed by Gregg Popovich at $16 million. Tied at the third spot are Erik Spoelstra and Sean McVay, each earning $15 million.

The list continues with Kyle Shanahan ($14 million), Monty Williams ($13.1 million), Mike Tomlin ($12.5 million), and John Harbaugh ($12 million), completing the rankings above Andy Reid and Dabo Swinney.

The now highest-paid head coach Sean Payton was tasked with restoring the Broncos’ fortunes, however, he faced challenges akin to his predecessor. Moreover, questionable decisions, timeouts, and sideline conflicts cast shadows on his leadership despite his experience.

The Broncos even extended their playoff absence to eight years. Payton’s future with the team now hangs uncertain, and the AFC West remains an ongoing struggle for the struggling franchise.

Exploring More About Sean Payton’ Net Worth

Sean Payton has a net worth of $35 million. He initially retired after the 2021 NFL season with a salary of $9.8 million. However, he later returned to coaching with the Denver Broncos in 2023. His current contract with the Broncos commands an annual salary of $18 million.

Sean Payton commenced his coaching journey in college football at San Diego State University in 1988. He gradually gained prominence after transitioning to the NFL in 1996 as a quarterbacks coach for the Philadelphia Eagles.

But what made Sean Payton one of the big guns in the coaching field? His career reached new heights after he became the head coach of the New Orleans Saints in 2006. He orchestrated a remarkable transformation, turning the struggling franchise into a formidable force.

Coach Payton’s crowning achievement was coaching the Saints to their first Super Bowl victory in the 2009 season. The win not only solidified his legacy but also uplifted the spirits of New Orleans in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.