“Tough One Today”: Tyreek Hill Goes Public After a Humbling Experience Against the Chiefs

Tyreek Hill who was eager to leave a lasting impression on his former side failed to do so as the Dolphins despite a good 2nd half performance failed to make a comeback as the Chiefs’ defense rallied to beat them 21-14. The Chiefs who lost the last game against the Broncos bounced back during the matchup in Germany.

Hill had a humbling experience as the star receiver had an off night in Germany. In his latest tweet on X, the Dolphins wide receiver went public after admitting his humbling matchup against his former team which resulted in a loss for him.

Tyreek Fumbles Against the Chiefs; Haters Have a Field Day

Tyreek Hill is the best out there and has already passed the 1,000-yard mark this season. But he had a disappointing game against his former side. The Chief’s defense managed to keep the Cheetah caged and starved throughout the night. Tyreek while talking to the media said he had an overall good game despite a couple of drops and a fumble which led to a defensive TD. Promising to redeem himself next time, Hill said:

Both the Dolphins and Chiefs Fans had a mixed and hilarious reaction to the tweet after. While the overall consensus was to remind him to play better, Chiefs fans taunted him for pregame predictions and giving his former team an easy TD. They said-

Chiefs fans were quick to remind him of his fumble and reminded him that the Dolphins haven’t beaten a team with over .500 winning record so far.

Tyreek had a night to forget. It was his forced fumble that gave the Chiefs their third TD of the game and one which eventually cost the Dolphins a victory. Hill had just 8 catches for 62 yards and 0 TDs.

A Pre-Game Prediction About Big Numbers

Tyreek Hill before the match said on his podcast ‘It Needed to be Said’ that he would be putting up unreal numbers against his former side the Chiefs. He said he would be getting 12 receptions for 250 yards. His words came back to haunt him as fans reminded him that he had just 8 receptions for just 62 yards with 1 big fumble. He said- “I feel like a coach will try to get me involved. So I am feeling like 12 receptions for 250 yards.”

Dolphins are yet to win against any team with above .500 winning record. They have now fallen to 6-3 and will take on new and improved Raiders next week. They are well on course to making the playoffs and winning the AFC East division. However, there is a chance they will miss out on being a number 1 seed in the AFC. Hill who is still in the mix for the NFL MVP would need to hit his stride once again.