With Just One Word, Legendary Coach Parcels Helped Dan Campbell Before Historical NFC Championship Game

The Dan Campbell-led Lions have come a long way this season after breaking their 32-year-long playoff win drought. After hosting the Rams and the Buccaneers in the Wild Card and Divisional Round, respectively, they now face the high-flying 49ers on their home turf. Ahead of the matchup that makes or breaks their Super Bowl dreams, the Lions HC appeared at a press conference, where a reporter asked what advice, if any, he received from his mentors. While recalling a brief interaction with his former coach, Bill Parcells, Campbell shared a very brief story, leaving the entire room bursting into laughter.

After clinching the NFC Championship berth, Campbell got a two-word text message from his former head coach that said, “Congratulations, shoes.” When the puzzled reporter asked what the Lions HC meant by ‘shoes’, the latter responded by asking if he had watched the game between the Niners and Green Bay. He then quipped, “With all the slips, the falls?” leaving the entire room in a frenzy. He further added, “That’s Coach Parcells, classic. He’s right. He’ll always give you some substance.”

He was referring to the rain-soaked matchup where both Brock Purdy and Jordan Love had trouble gripping the ball, even leading the 49ers’ side to change their cleats in the first half. Nevertheless, the weather shouldn’t be an issue, as the forecast for Santa Clara, California, is partly cloudy, with a high of 70 degrees and a low of 49 during the clash between the Niners and the Lions.

In the same interview, another reporter asked Campbell about his Lions’ impressive 74% win percentage on the road since November 2022. The former tight end added how it’s necessary to win big on the road, especially in the playoffs, given that only one team clinches the top seed in a conference. He also emphasized how winning road games helps the team overcome adversity and stay composed under pressure.

Lions Nation Couldn’t Be More Locked In

Dan Campbell delivered precisely what was expected of him in Detroit. He created a culture by giving not only the coaching staff but also the players a voice. His ability to talk with his players has built up even more chemistry, unifying the locker room.

Fans acknowledged this and took to the comments to shower love and praise on their head coach. A 37-year-old fan said, “Congratulations Dan. I’m 37 and I think you have done the most outstanding job as our head coach ..go lions one pride gritttt baby”

Another one chimed in and noted, “Campbell is the most humble HC we’ve ever had! He never takes any credit for anything! He gives it all to everyone else and downplays himself to show he’s not trying to be Mr. Perfect, nothing but respect for this man!!! Keep up the great work coach! GO LIONS!!!”

This happy fan wrote, “Best time to be a Lions fan!”

A few fans also noted how Jared Goff played a pivotal role in the Lions’ success this season. And after tallying 30 touchdowns and 4575 yards, it’s well deserved. The kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET at Levi’s Stadium. Brock Purdy and his Niners are 7.5 points favorite with a total over/under of 51 points, as per BetMGM.