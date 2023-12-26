With Taylor Swift in Attendance, Chiefs Fans Are Hyped to Host Another Celebrity Fan in Arrowhead For Christmas Game

Taylor Swift’s entry to the Chiefs’ games has become more of a ritual with her unending support for the team. Her initial days star-struck not only the spectators but also the Chiefs team. Even now, as she keeps making statements with her entries like the one on Christmas with Santa, the fans were hyped to host yet another celebrity fan during the game.

Iowa Hawkeyes point guard Caitlin Clark was in attendance as the Chiefs appeared against the Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium. Being an ardent Chiefs supporter, Iowa’s all-time leading scorer donned the red and white.

Caitlin’s Week 16 appearance amongst the fans was no news who have known her family to be ardent supporters. Attending the game alongside her brother Blake Clark, the Iowa State QB, she once again proved her mantle as a Chiefs superfan.

However, to those, who have known Caitlin to only don the Iowa Hawkeyes jersey, her presence was no less than a Chiefs fan festival. A post that acknowledged the ninth all-time NCAA WBB scorer as a fan, saw appreciation by the fans.

A fan called her an OG while praising her for her support.

Another one who knew her fan status well commented.

A fan acknowledged her top status in the college basketball world that graces her with top NIL deals.

A fan hyped up the Chiefs and the Hawkeyes in his comment section.

Caitlin grew up in Des Moines, a three-hour drive to the Kansas City Chiefs home. However, her family has been Chiefs supporters, attending their games on most holidays. A photo from their Seahawks vs Chiefs game last year around Christmas was caught on camera.

Caitlin Clark’s Chiefs Fandom Origins

Caitlin Clark, a fabulous point guard who powered her team to the national championship last year had more than a moment at the Arrowhead sidelines. Before the game began, she swapped jerseys with Chiefs rookie WR Rashee Rice.

A difficult time for the Mahomes-led offense as two stars making fan appearances is nothing more than unfortunate. However, Clark and her family’s fandom for the Kansas City Chiefs is no new affair either.

In her time at the ManningCast, she referred to Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce as ‘not of the best duos’. She highlighted how she and her brothers have been KC fans since childhood days. Clark also accorded some of it to her cousins, who resided in Kansas City, becoming a part of their young fan group.

The AP Women’s Basketball Player of the Year in attendance at the KC game sounded like a Christmas present for her siblings’ fan group and for the Iowa Hawkeyes fans on the sidelines. However, her blasting offense with a 13th triple-double in Iowa’s victory against Loyola Chicago might just be an example for Mahomes’ offense to step up their game again, especially after a 14-20 loss to the Raiders.