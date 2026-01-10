Fans Curious About Troy Aikman’s Influence in Dolphins Front Office

The Miami Dolphins decided to go with a full overhaul after firing head coach Mike McDaniel on January 8. That followed the midseason firing of general manager Chris Grier. But Miami has moved more quickly than most this offseason, already hiring its new GM, Jon-Eric Sullivan. And they did it with a little help from a familiar voice. But how much help?

Hall of Famer Troy Aikman, who has been one of the NFL’s top broadcasters since joining FOX in 2001, was brought in by Dolphins owner Stephen Ross to assist in the search for the team’s new general manager.

But many wonder just how much Aikman actually contributed to the hiring of Sullivan. The Athletic’s Diana Russini gave something of an answer to that. She reported that sources informed her Aikman was Sullivan’s “biggest supporter” entering the process. And considering that’s who they ended up hiring, it’s safe to say Aikman had some say, or at least influence, in the decision-making.

Sullivan comes from a strong background with the Green Bay Packers. He started there as a training camp intern in 2003 and was promoted six times over the next two decades, most recently serving as the vice president of player personnel during the post-Aaron Rodgers phase from 2022-2025.

The Dolphins’ hire has naturally been met with much praise and positivity. And because of that, Aikman will be brought back on to assist in a “similar capacity” with Miami’s burgeoning head coach search, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Fans, however, remain split on whether involving a broadcaster like Aikman in decisions as significant as hiring a GM and head coach is the right move. Some believe the early returns are encouraging enough to justify continuing to lean on Aikman’s input.

“Just give him a job in the front office,” said one exasperated Miami fan under Rapoport’s post.

“The #Cowboys should use him in their very own decision making,” said another, referencing Aikman’s Hall of Fame playing career in Dallas.

However, there are some who are very skeptical of the Dolphins’ move, and they had some valid points.

“Interesting move. Troy is a legend, but why is an ESPN analyst having this much influence on our front office decisions? Hope Sullivan and Ross know what they’re doing,” said one Aikman skeptic.

“We saw what Tom Brady did to the Raiders, these people shouldn’t be qualified to do this work,” said another.

That last X user makes an interesting point. Brady was seen as a major positive in helping to bring in head coach Pete Carroll last year, but that went down about as smoothly as some cough medicine. Carroll has already been fired, which is certainly not great for Brady’s track record as an executive/broadcaster.

As of this writing, former Baltimore Ravens head honcho John Harbaugh is the overwhelming favorite to get the Dolphins’ job. Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, and former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy are also in the mix, according to the odds.