“You Ain’t Get Anything Out of Me Except a Child”: Chad Johnson Gets Real About His “Financially Savvy” Dating Habits

Apart from his electric footwork, Chad Johnson is famous for his frugal attitude toward money. The man simply loves to be careful with his spending, especially when it comes to taking women out on dates. In fact, he recently said he would even bring some women to fast-food spots on a first date just to see if they really liked him.

The topic came up when Johnson and Shannon Sharpe were analyzing a viral list of places women refuse to go on a first date. The list is quite interesting and paints a perspective on the shifting values of modern-day dating. Some spots are obvious places where one wouldn’t want to have a first date, but some are also quite controversial.

Sharpe went through the list because Johnson couldn’t see its entirety: “Cheesecake Factory, Applebee’s, Chipotle, Olive Garden, the movies, your house, any fast food chain, Buffalo Wild Wings, Wingstop, Red Lobster, a buffet, IHOP, Denny’s, the gym, church, y’all going to hell,” Sharpe listed on his show Nightcap.

“Starbucks, coffee date, ice cream dates, family functions, movie night, Netflix, Hulu, etc, somewhere that requires a long drive, bowling, nightclubs, hookah bars, a bar just for drinks, Waffle House, or a sports event,” added the former TE.

The long list that women supposedly dislike got Sharpe’s hackles up, making him wonder where men are even allowed to take women on dates. However, he also noted that nobody should ever take a first date to a family function. His reaction felt in line with the general public.

Johnson, meanwhile, didn’t agree with much of the list. He said he takes his dates to fast-food spots quite often.

“Everything they named, that’s stuff I actually do… I don’t meet people and try to set a precedent. It’s not going to be like that,” Johnson started.

The former wide receiver then went in-depth about how he doesn’t like it when men go all out to impress women early in a relationship. He feels most men won’t keep up that same energy months down the line when things get serious. So, Ocho prefers to act as his authentic self on dates from the very beginning.

What is Johnson’s authentic self? Well, he’s a huge lover of McDonald’s. That’s why he likes taking women on comfortable, inexpensive dates to see if they really like him.

“I’m known for being financially savvy. I’m known for being cheap. So, if you see someone actually dealing with me, willing to deal with me, they actually like me,” Johnson said.

He then joked that the only thing girls will get out of him is a baby. “You ain’t really getting nothing up out of me, honestly. Except maybe a child,” he quipped.

It was a funny remark on a sensitive topic for Johnson. In case you didn’t know, he has eight children with seven different women. So, it seems like a phrase that the former wideout has taken quite literally when it comes to dating. The only thing he’s willing to spend big on, indeed, is his child support.

All in all, it goes to show why Johnson is who he is and adds just another drop in the bucket of his unique personality. Most men would never consider taking women to many of the places on this list. But Johnson doesn’t care. He likes to remain financially savvy, even if it means risking a relationship with another woman.