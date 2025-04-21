“This is Personal”: Uncle Neely Gets Emotional While Reflecting on Shedeur Sanders & Travis Hunter’s Colorado Jersey Retirement

Former Colorado Buffaloes players Shedeur Sanders (L) and Travis Hunter (R) during their number retirement ceremony before the spring game at Folsom Field. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Colorado followed through on a bold and emotional move during its spring game, officially retiring the jersey numbers of two standout players: recently graduated quarterback Shedeur Sanders and dual-threat superstar, Heisman winner Travis Hunter.

Christopher Neely, affectionately known as Uncle Neely, has been a constant presence in Deion Sanders’s journey, dating back to their days at Jackson State. He’s the man behind much of the “Coach Prime” content, offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at the team and its evolution. But Neely’s role goes far beyond the camera—he was part of the inner circle that helped convince Shedeur to flip his commitment to Jackson State and played a pivotal role in bringing Travis Hunter to the HBCU as well.

Neely stood on the field interviewing Shedeur and Travis as Colorado retired their jersey numbers, and the moment felt deeply personal, not just another media gig. It was a full-circle moment for someone who helped shape the story now etched into Colorado’s history.

He reflected on the emotional moment during the latest episode of Unk and Chico, emphasizing how meaningful it was to be part of Shedeur and Travis’s journey, from an HBCU to a Power 4 program.

“This is a personal. This is personal moment of reflection because I was at Jackson State when Shedeur decided to leave his prior commitment and follow his dad, and I was at Jackson State when Travis Hunter decided to come to Jackson State. What was key in both of those, I was involved in both of their process.

He highlighted the incredible talent that exists at HBCUs and expressed his frustration that people still continue to doubt those schools

Neely pointed out that whatever Shedeur and Travis accomplished at Colorado has roots in the foundation they built at Jackson State.

Unc Neely firmly believes both players earned the honor of having their numbers retired—and that it isn’t ‘too soon’ at all. Their college careers are complete, and they’ve already done everything they possibly could at that level. In his eyes, waiting to give people their flowers only dilutes the moment.

However, not everyone is as happy with Colorado’s decision as Neely and the Sanders faily.

Colorado’s decision to retire Shedeur’s jersey unpopular among fans and former players

The decision to retire Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter’s jersey numbers drew mixed reactions. Many fans and former Colorado players embraced the moment, celebrating the honor. However, others questioned the timing. They argued that Shedeur hadn’t accomplished enough to earn the recognition, and while they agreed Travis Hunter deserved it, they felt Colorado could have waited to retire his number.

Former CU star Chad Brown voiced a similar sentiment. As per Fox News, while he acknowledged that both players deserve their flowers, he emphasized that others from Colorado’s past—especially members of the school’s lone national championship team—also deserve that same level of appreciation and recognition.

Brown emphasized that Colorado doesn’t hand out jersey retirements lightly. The school had only retired four numbers before honoring Shedeur and Hunter, which made the decision feel all the more significant—and, in his view, possibly premature.

He isn’t wrong. The Buffs have yet to retire the number of Cordell Stewart, who led the team to two bowl victories and enjoyed a solid NFL career.

They only retired Rashaan Salaam’s number in 2017, despite Salaam winning the Heisman, Doak Walker Award, Jim Brown Award, and numerous other honors after rushing for over 2,000 yards in a single season. Colorado finished 11-1 that year. They also retired his number a year after his tragic death by suicide in 2016, making it feel like a case of too little, too late.

Should Colorado have retired the numbers of Shedeur and Travis? Tell us in the comments below.