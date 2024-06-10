“You Can’t Wear Jeans”: NFL Players Once Had to Wear a Suit and Tie for Plane Travel; Jason Kelce Reveals

The age-old debate over travel attire in the NFL is a topic that’s got athletes like Jason Kelce shaking their heads in bewilderment. For the recently retired Eagles legend, the league’s obsession with suiting up before flights was always a head-scratcher.

Jason Kelce groaned during a recent appearance on Andrew Santino‘s podcast:

“You have to wear a suit and tie on every single plane ride, and you can’t wear jeans, you can’t wear tennis shoes. And like now it’s gotten to a point that they go like ‘let them wear tracksuits’ because nobody abides by the rules.”

Kelce’s disdain for the league’s stuffy travel dress code is understandable, especially in an era where comfort reigns supreme. After all, who in their right mind would wish to be stuffed into a restrictive suit and tie for a cross-country flight, only to strip it all off and suit up for practice the moment they touch down?

“I never understood the point of it,” Kelce admitted with a shrug, “A lot of the teams have caved because this is just ‘what are we doing this for? It serves no purpose.”

Interestingly, Jason Kelce has got a point. What exactly is the rationale behind asking athletes to dress up in their Sunday best, just to hop on a plane and immediately swap out their fancy threads for athletic gear? The league’s reasoning, according to Kelce, is that athletes travel for business, but the former All-Pro isn’t buying it.

In an era where players’ well-being and comfort are (supposedly) of paramount importance, Jason Kelce’s stance on the travel attire debate feels like a no-brainer. After all, why impose dress codes that serve no practical purpose, especially when the alternative comfortable clothing seems like a far more sensible approach?

Jason Kelce Revealed Philadelphia Eagles’ Players Travelled in Economy Class Before Games

When it comes to the travel accommodations afforded to NFL players, Jason Kelce couldn’t help but cast a critical eye on the discrepancies between the haves and the have-nots. During his tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles, the team’s mode of transportation was a far cry from the opulent private jets one might expect.

“It’s a regular commercial plane, but it’s like a whole row,” Jason Kelce revealed, a hint of incredulity creeping into his tone. “Some teams have their own, the Eagles do not.”

However, it wasn’t the lack of luxurious accommodations that irked Kelce; it was the blatant preferential treatment afforded to the coaching staff. “All the coaches are up in first class, which pisses some of the guys off,” he admitted, with a little smile evident in his voice.

While Kelce was quick to praise the overall quality of the services and amenities provided during travel, he couldn’t help but question the rationale behind relegating the players to cramped economy seating.

The issue, it seems, was particularly fixated on lengthier journeys, where the sheer size and stature of some athletes posed significant discomfort. “Like in West Coast flights, like Jordan Mailata is 6-feet-9, his knees like it’s just very uncomfortable,” Kelce explained.

As the league continues to evolve, athletes can only hope that the voices of veterans like Kelce will resonate and they can soon get some first-class comfort for themselves.