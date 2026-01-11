Brett Favre’s Early Game Warning for Jordan Love, Packers Gets Proven Right vs. the Bears

For Green Bay fans, losing against the Bears will never be easy. Especially after how they ragdolled Chicago for most of the last two decades, with Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers leading the charge. While Jordan Love took that mantle effectively with four wins in his first four games against the Bears, the 2025 season has been different.

After losing 22-16 in the regular season to Chicago, the Packers lost again last night in the Wild Card game. It was the most humiliating end to a season, as Green Bay blew a 21-3 lead and let the Bears win 31-27.

And oddly enough, the entire unraveling had been foreshadowed by Packers legend Favre himself.

Midway through the game, while Green Bay was still firmly in charge, Favre sent out a measured message on X: “Jordan playing great right now, but still a lot of ball to be played.”

Jordan playing great right now, but still a lot of ball to be played. — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) January 11, 2026

At the time the post was made, many barely paid attention to it because Love was carving up Chicago’s defense, and the Packers looked untouchable. In the first half alone, Love threw three touchdown passes, converted four of six third downs, and punished Chicago’s aggressive fourth-down decisions.

Green Bay also scored touchdowns on its first three possessions, built that 21-3 lead, and dictated tempo with ease. Caleb Williams and company, meanwhile, failed on multiple fourth-down attempts, as the Packers continued capitalizing on short fields. So by the time the Packers legend posted the tweet, the game really felt over.

Then everything shifted.

From late in the third quarter onward, Green Bay’s offense stalled completely. The Packers ran the ball just three times in the third quarter, held possession for only 5:22, and repeatedly failed to put together clock-draining drives. Their two missed kicks — a failed extra point and a wide-right field goal — left seven points on the field, which later proved to be decisive.

Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson, however, stayed patient. And as it turned out, they scored 25 fourth-quarter points and pulled off a comeback for the ages. Williams delivered two clutch fourth-quarter drives, with the final one ending with a 25-yard touchdown to DJ Moore with 1:43 remaining, giving Chicago its first lead of the night.

The Bears star finished the night with 361 passing yards, the most ever by a quarterback in a playoff debut since Matthew Stafford in 2011. Including postseason play, it also marked his seventh fourth-quarter comeback of the season, the most ever by a playmaker under the age of 25.

While credit where it is due for Williams, what would hurt the Packers most is the fact that they still had chances to win the matchup till the final minute.

Case in point, when Love converted a fourth down on the final drive and moved the offense into Chicago territory. But with no timeouts remaining, an injury triggered a 10-second runoff. Then on the final play, Love’s desperation heave fell incomplete.

And guess what, Brett Favre didn’t tweet again after that, which possibly sums up his reaction to the way things turned out.