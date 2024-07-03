“You Could Have F**** Patrick Mahomes”: Giants GM Reveals Why He is Not “Giving Up” on Daniel Jones

The 2023 NFL season went from bad to worse for Giants’ $160 Million QB Daniel Jones, but he’s determined to prove his critics wrong in the upcoming season. Fortunately for him, his GM is also not ready to give up on him just yet.

According to Giants GM Joe Schoen, even Patrick Mahomes couldn’t have rescued their team in the last season.

Schoen clarified his views on the Hard Knocks episode, which was widely shared on social media because of the Mahomes reference. Even though it sounded non-realistic for a Giants fan, he went on to reveal why he will support their quarterback despite his miserable season and high price tag. Referring to the game against the Dolphins and Jones’ injury history, Shoen was recorded saying,

“In Miam,i we had three f***ing practice squad guys playing for us. Nobody can f**king…,like you could have f** Patrick Mahomes and he wouldn’t be able to f**kin win behind that (offensive line.) I am not giving up on him.” the 44-year-old Schoen elaborated his point.

Giants GM Joe Schoen still believes in QB Daniel Jones: “You could have Pat Mahomes and he couldn’t f**king win behind that” pic.twitter.com/QACTjtQIMB — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 3, 2024

Looking at what the GM said, it is clear the Giants want to give Jones more time for two reasons: 1. Jones’s saga of injuries with “three cases in the last 2 years” due to a weak offense that is not able to protect him; 2. The team wants to not take risks because Jones is left with three years in the contract.

Of late, Daniel Jones has become one of the most injury-prone QBs in the NFL. For instance, the 2019 Draft’s sixth overall pick could only play six games in the 2023 season. In addition, the young QB returned with six interceptions and a low count of two touchdowns, a disappointing record in the last season.

In 2023, Jones had a passer rating of just 70.5 with 909 yards, per Statmuse. The numbers are indeed below par. So, what should he do in the 2024 season to prove his critics wrong?

Why 2024 is a Make or Break Year For Daniel Jones

The key reason why this year is crucial is that the Giants are running out of time and patience. The last two seasons saw their leader battling with injuries and leaving the team midway with new QBs. Another repeat of the same would likely put pressure on his struggling career.

The second reason is his unimpressive record despite the high price tag. Even though the Giants’ GM was gracious to state Patrick Mahomes could not have made a difference, it needs to be noted that the league is now ruled by underpaid QBs like Brock Purdy. Thus, the performance that justifies the pay is more of a pre-requisite now at this level.

However, in the run-up to the new season, the former Devils QB appeared “motivated”, per NFL insider Ari Meirov. Is he going to shine this year? Jones, who is parallelly recovering from an ACL Tear, would take confidence in the signing of Malik Nabers in the 2024 Draft. He will look to form a strong association to prove his critics wrong in the new season.