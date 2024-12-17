“You Do This in the Playoffs, It’s Over”: Michael Irvin Questions Dan Campbell’s Approach in The Lions vs. Bills Game

Dec 15, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell walks the sidelines during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images

The Detroit Lions (12-2) suffered just their second loss of the season in Week 15 against the Buffalo Bills. While a lot of things didn’t go in their favor, it is HC Dan Campbell who’s taking much of the heat for his plays. Especially that risky onside kick he attempted while down 10 points.

His decision to attempt an onside kick down 10 points with 12:00 remaining in regulation probably wasn’t his most shocking decision of the Lions’ past two games. But this time, his bold move didn’t work out. And that drew the ire of Michael Irvin on Monday’s episode of Speak.

“They can win [in the regular season], but they can’t win [in the playoffs]. What we’re doing right now is saying, ‘goodbye… pack your bags, and go home.’ You do this in the playoffs, it’s over… there’s not going to be a next time [in the playoffs].”

Irvin said Detroit won’t win a Super Bowl unless Campbell adjusts his strategy.

Irvin, a three-time Super Bowl champion, knows what it takes to bring home a Lombardi Trophy. He continued his criticism of Campbell moments later, saying the onside kick decision handed Buffalo the victory.

Michael Irvin: Dan Campbell “gave the game away”

Over the past couple of years, Campbell has been affectionately nicknamed “Dan Gamble” because of his audacious decisions. Irvin recognizes and appreciates Campbell’s confidence in his team. But he also thinks there are times to push the brake instead of the gas pedal. Sunday’s game, in his opinion, was one of those instances.

“I don’t mind gambling, but that’s not even gambling right there. That’s giving away the game… that’s why they lost that game. I love that he trusts and believes in his team. But in these places and these games, in order to get over the hump, you cannot do this. You cannot make that mistake. And you did it last year in the playoffs; you can’t do it again.”

The “mistakes” Irvin referenced were two fourth-down attempts the Lions failed on in the NFC Championship game. The tries, from the opposing 28-yard line and 30-yard line, came in typically comfortable field goal range. Instead of possibly securing six points, Detroit did not convert either time and fell 34-31.

The Lions’ kicking situation was a bit hairy in 2023-24, which contributed to Campbell’s approach. This year, they have Jake Bates, who has made 91.3% (21/23) of his kicks and drilled multiple game-winners. The most impressive of those came in Week 10 on Sunday Night Football against the Houston Texans.

Detroit has been plundered by injuries on both sides of the ball. Campbell’s track record shows he’d rather have his offensive finish games than risk his defense losing them.

There’s nothing wrong with that approach, but making the safer decision once in a while could be the difference between the Lions finally reaching the Super Bowl or falling short yet again.