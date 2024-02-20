What Did Shaquille O’Neal Say to Jason Kelce About Family, Retirement & Happiness?

After the Philadelphia Eagles’ season-ending loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round, Jason Kelce was seen with tears in his eyes. This emotional moment sparked speculation that the 2023 season might be his last in the league. Recently, the Eagles center appeared on The Big Podcast with Shaq, where he spoke in detail on the same topic. During the conversation, former NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal had some heartfelt advice for the Super Bowl champion.

Shaq shared some personal experiences, admitting to making mistakes in the past that led to him losing his family. He stressed on the importance of cherishing loved ones, urging Kelce to prioritize his beautiful wife and kids if he chooses to retire. The former Los Angeles Lakers player stated,

“I made a lot of dumb mistakes to where I lost my family, and I didn’t have anybody. That’s not the case for you. So enjoy your beautiful wife. Enjoy your beautiful kids, and never dwell on what we had. What we had is what we got. You got the ring. People know who you are. Enjoy. Because again, I was an idiot and I’ve talked about it a long time. I lost my whole family. I’m in a 100,000 square foot house by myself.”

Shaquille O’Neal advised him not to dwell on the past instead focus on his present joys and accomplishments, like Kelce’s Super Bowl ring and his respected reputation in the NFL community. Drawing from his own personal regrets, he wanted Kelce to understand the value of family and happiness beyond football achievements.

After playing 13 seasons in the NFL, all with the Philadelphia Eagles, Jason Kelce has definitely proven himself as one of the league’s top centers and probably a future Hall of Famer. With seven Pro Bowl appearances and six selections to the All-Pro First Team under his belt, his legacy on the field speaks volumes. However, despite his remarkable career achievements, Kelce finds himself in a dilemma regarding his future.

Jordan Mailata Sparks Speculation on Jason Kelce’s Retirement

Despite not making an official announcement, rumors about his potential retirement have been circulating. Jason’s teammate and close friend, Jordan Mailata, expressed his belief that Kelce might be hanging up his cleats based on his recent behavior. The Eagles tackle stated,

“There’s no shot. You’re telling me he’s going shirts off in the games, gambling in the casinos, he’s coming back? No way. He’s having too much fun. He’s out there living his life. And I’m going to miss him for sure, man.”

He mentioned Kelce’s relaxed attitude, such as going shirtless during games, supporting Kansas City Chiefs, and enjoying himself in casinos, as signs that Kelce is having too much fun to consider coming back to the field. Additionally, Mailata expressed his admiration for Kelce and how much he will miss him if he does retire.

Jason Kelce, while playing the sport with all his heart, has also been an entertainer for the NFL fans. If he decides to retire, there are various opportunities awaiting him beyond the football field. Already, reports suggest that Kelce has been looking into roles in NFL broadcasting, meeting with big networks like ESPN, Fox, and Amazon. It will be interesting to see what Jason finally decides to do.