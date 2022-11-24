“Stefon Diggs Would Not Catch A Single Pass”: Trevon Diggs Once Trolled His Own Brother But Got a Befitting Reply From John Allen

Trevon Diggs of the Dallas Cowboys and Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills are two of the best players at their positions, but it seems as though they may have a little sibling rivalry going on.

Prior to the preseason, NFL Network used to take TV crews on tours of NFL training camps. One such tour took place at the Dallas camp, where Trevon Diggs was questioned about his claim that he would defeat his older brother in a matchup.

When asked about a potential Super Bowl matchup with his brother, Trevon made the incredibly audacious claim that Stefon would not catch a single pass against him if the stakes were highest.

How Stefon Diggs reacted to Trevon’s comments

It seems that this interview caught the attention of the Buffalo Bills, as Stefon and quarterback Josh Allen discussed the comments from Trevon during an interview after Bills training camp.

Garafolo, who always seems to have the most up-to-date information on practically everything in the NFL, had no idea what he was talking about. Robinson then informed everyone.

And now the response from Stefon to Trevon today at #Bills camp on #BackTogetherSaturday. Well actually, the response from Josh Allen, who says it would be double-digit catches, triple-digit yards and multiple TDs. pic.twitter.com/4ZG1lRS3QX — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 30, 2022

Allen made the decision to join the playful conversation. The quarterback dropped the mic, said, “10 for 160, two tuds [touchdowns],” and walked away.

Stefon decided that was sufficient and added, “you heard it from my quarterback.” The two brother were never able to compete against one another in high school or college football due to their different ages.

The 2022 Pro Bowl game and skills competition was the first time we got to see the two brothers going up against one another. Unfortunately, the two compete in different conferences which significantly reduces the chances of a face-off between the two.

