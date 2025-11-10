“You Have to Be Fired”: Emmanuel Acho Says Brian Daboll Has Lost the Right to Coach Jaxson Dart

The New York Giants are 2-8 and look like one of the worst teams in the NFL, but it’s not due to a lack of talent on the roster. After all, rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart has been exceptional, and the team arguably has one of the best defensive lines on paper in the league. That’s why fans and analysts have started to look toward head coach Brian Daboll, questioning if he’s the right man for the job.

One of these analysts was Emmanuel Acho, who recently laid into Daboll. Following the Giants’ 24-20 loss to the Chicago Bears, where they blew another 10-point lead, the former linebacker had some harsh words for the coach.

Acho went on a rant about Daboll’s shortcomings, while also claiming that it’s time to cut ties with the 2022 Coach of the Year.

“Brian Daboll has to get fired off of principle,” Acho stated on Speakeasy. “It’s really simple. NFL standards suggest Brian Daboll, you have to be fired. I don’t care that you won Coach of the Year. I don’t care what you’ve done.”

To be fair, Daboll won Coach of the Year in 2022 somewhat out of pity for the Giants and their struggles before he arrived. They were a 4-13 team in 2021, the season before he took over. Then, in 2022, Daboll led New York to a 9-7-1 record. The Giants were actually 7-2 at one point before stumbling to the finish line.

“Brian Daboll, you have lost the right to coach Jaxson Dart in the future” – @EmmanuelAcho lays INTO Brian Daboll’s inability to close out close games WE ARE LIVE RIGHT NOW IN THE SPEAKEASY ➡️ https://t.co/BqYjxjBrAt pic.twitter.com/s4KD88byJ7 — Speakeasy (@speakeasytlkshw) November 10, 2025

Ever since ’22, though, things have only gotten worse for Daboll. In 2023, the Giants were 6-11. Then, in 2024, last season, they fell to an abysmal 3-14. But this season’s 2-8 record feels as bad as it’s ever gotten in the Daboll era. Mostly because they’ve lost three games where they had 10+ point leads in; two of which came in the fourth quarter.

“The dilemma is- you’ve blown leads that nobody in the history of football has ever blown,” Acho continued. “Denver Broncos. Chicago Bears, you decided to kick a field goal at the half-yard line? Scared money has never made money a day in its life. Brian Daboll plays not to lose instead of playing to win.”

With 10:19 left in the fourth quarter of yesterday’s game against the Bears, up 17-10, Daboll opted to kick a field goal on 4th and goal from the 1-yard line. Some fans might’ve thought it was the right call, as it put the Giants up by two scores. But that decision ended up backfiring.

What Daboll should’ve done was take a gamble and go for it. If he had scored a touchdown, the Giants would’ve gone up 24-10, essentially burying the Bears’ morale and forcing them to score twice to tie the game. If he had gone for it and failed, Chicago still would’ve had to drive 99 yards, starting with their backs against the wall.

Instead, Daboll played it safe and took the easy 3 points. The Bears went on to score two touchdowns down the stretch, and the rest is history.

“It’s embarrassing. It’s inexcusable. I don’t care if he’s shown some flashes and some promise with Jaxson Dart. Brian Daboll, you have lost the right to coach Jaxson Dart in the future,” Acho stated.

It’s hard to disagree with the former player. Daboll severely mismanaged the end of the game yesterday. And it seems as though the Giants’ management agrees as well, because today it was announced that Daboll has been fired from his position. It’ll be Mike Kafka taking over as the interim head man for the time being.

At the end of the day, the Bears’ blunder was the final straw in what has been a severe downturn from what Daboll brought to the Giants in his first year. In a city where the lights are brightest and fans expect greatness, the pressure was high for him to succeed, and he didn’t. Still, he’s a great offensive mind and should be able to find a landing spot as a coordinator somewhere else.