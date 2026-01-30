Fact Check: Is Tom Brady Really Commentating at Super Bowl LX and Flying in a $20M Jet?

When Tom Brady signed his 10-year $375 million broadcasting deal with FOX, many expected the GOAT to excel in the booth as he did on the field. However, that wasn’t the case in his first year as an analyst, where fans often found Brady to be bland in his takes while communicating with awkward pauses.

This season, however, just like the Patriots, even Brady’s commentary skills have drastically improved. The 7x-Super Bowl Champion is giving fans what they have always wanted from him in the booth: anecdotes and unique player insights, which only an analyst with his caliber can deliver.

Now with the Patriots slated to play vs the Seahawks in the Super Bowl next month, many expect Brady to be at Levi’s Stadium and shine in the booth one last time for the season. That statement, however, is partly right.

Claim: Tom Brady will be commentating at Super Bowl LX and will be flying in on a $20 million Gulfstream G550, a business jet paid for by FOX.

Source of the Claim: ‘The Makeshift Project’ podcast, hosted by Brian Conforth and Zach Misischia, who have 2.32M subscribers on YouTube.

In the recent edition of the podcast, Conforth was listing the perks Brady has in his FOX broadcasting deal. And one of the perks he listed was the following: “Brady commutes to work in a 20 million dollars Gulfstream G550 … he is officially the voice of every marquee broadcast on Fox, including every single future Super Bowl… He will be on for every single one until 2032.”

Verdict: False.

While it is true that Tom Brady has the business jet transportation perk in his FOX deal, it is not true that he will be commentating the Super Bowl LX matchup. It is due to the fact that this year’s broadcast rights are with NBC, and Brady only works for FOX.

Moreover, broadcasting rights are rotated each year between NBC, ABC, Fox and CBS. Hence, this year, it will be NBC’s Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth who will be calling the game.

That said, Brady did say that he will be present in Santa Clara, which is near his hometown of San Mateo, to cheer his former team. “I’m going to be there in San Francisco watching in my hometown,” Tom Brady confirmed in the FOX broadcast of the NFC Championship game between the Rams and the Seahawks.

This means that Brady’s business jet expenses will not be paid for by FOX for travel. But for someone like Tom Brady, whose net worth is hovering around $350 million, paying that expenditure out of his own pocket for a day must be peanuts.

But as things stand, we cannot speculate if he will be flying in via his Gulfstream G550, contrary to the facts presented in the podcast. Moreover, considering Santa Mateo to Santa Clara is barely a 30-mile drive, it would be really wasteful for Brady’s part to fly in.