“The most boring thing I’ve ever seen in my life”: Gisele Bündchen wasn’t a fan of football the first time she watched Tom Brady play

Before she met Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen neither understood football nor enjoyed watching it. To her, the game was boring and stopped too often.

In Brazil, where the 41 year old supermodel and activist was raised, people religiously follow a different type of football. Their football — what some call “soccer” — is a much more simple game than its American counterpart. The premise is simple: put the ball in the other team’s goal and don’t use your hands.

Compared to this, and most other sports for that matter, American football is far more complicated. So many different ways of scoring, penalties, positions, clock management, and so on. For a new fan, it’s hard to follow and probably irritating to see so many commercial breaks.

This was exactly the way Gisele Bündchen felt when she watched her future husband play for the first time. The pair started off as friends before going on a few dates, and soon Brady invited Bündchen to watch him play against the Chargers.

However, as she recalled during an interview for ESPN’s new documents-series about Brady called “The Man in the Arena”, Gisele was not a fan of the sport. “I thought it was the most boring thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” she said

“I was like ‘What are they doing?’ In the end, I was like, ‘God I don’t know what to tell this guy?’ … I didn’t understand anything.”

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen prove that there are more important things in life than football

In the same episode of the series, Brady explains how he wasn’t planning on getting married until later in his life. “I didn’t think I’d be married ’til I was late in my career, late 30s, early 40s, I was gonna get married,” he said. “And obviously she came into my life.We shared a great love of family, we shared a great love of each other, and we wanted to build a family together.”

And thats exactly what they did. Gisele’s first time at her husband’s workplace might have bored her, but their relationship has blossomed since then. They got married in 2009 and now have two kids together.

Also read: “Congrats to my teammate Steph Curry, what an accomplishment!”: Tom Brady congratulates Warriors star for becoming NBA’s all time leading 3-point shooter, surpassing Ray Allen with 2,974 threes and counting