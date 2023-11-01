“You Paid $10,000 for a Dog?”: Chad Johnson Can’t Believe How Much Shannon Sharpe Spent on His Beloved Pet

Shannon Sharpe is known for his exceptional hard work and dedication as a sports commentator, even after his retirement. His success and achievements have amassed him a net worth of about $14 million.

His affluence has given way to his exceptional selectiveness. In describing one such instance, Sharpe, in his recent appearance on the ‘Nightcap’ baffled his partner Ochocinco with the amount he spent on a pet dog.

In a captivating peek into his personal life, Shannon Sharpe narrated that he went to extraordinary lengths in order to acquire a pet dog from overseas. During this exchange on the ‘Nightcap’, he started with his motivation behind the wanting to acquire the particular breed saying,

“It was February what happened I went and got a dog and the dog was from overseas. I did because the dog was beautiful and I wanted one to look like this. I named him you know, I call him Teddy. We call him Teddy bear because he looks like a teddy bear.”

Later in the conversation, he also explained the lengths to which he had to go to bring him home.

“The lady brought him from overseas. So I had to pay a lady to leave her country, fly to another country, pick the dog up, fly to LA, drop the dog off, just long enough and then get back,” said Sharpe.

This left Chad Johnson in disbelief, as he couldn’t stop himself from asking about the money he spent on that dog. Sharpe elaborated, “A rack is ten thousand. So it cost a rack.” Ochocinco was baffled by this revelation, exclaiming, “Man, you paid ten thousand for a dog?”

While Sharpe delved deep into how he acquired his furry friend, it was the $10000 price-tag, that seriously bothered his co-host. The Shapeshifter also shed light on the recent video of Sharpe getting the dog from the airport, which went viral.

Shannon Sharpe Caught on Cam with his Brown Furry Pup at LAX Airport

Sharpe’s attempt at acquiring the special dog made headlines, as he was filmed receiving it from the lady at the Los Angeles International Airport in February this year. The Hall of Fame TE could be seen getting the dog from a lady at the airport. In the video, when Sharpe lays his eyes on the brown puppy inside a black carrier, his face glows up with happiness. However, his happiness didn’t last long when he soon discovered someone secretly recording him.

He addressed the amusement of being recorded by a cameraman at LAX, highlighting their exchange on the spot. As Sharpe asked the cameraman as to why he posed cameras at him, he nonchalantly replied, “Why not?”

In his tweet following the incident, Sharpe wrote,

“SOME PPL have become really weird looking for paydays [clown emoji].”

The Nightcap episode might have quenched the curiosity of many that arose from the now-viral clip. However, the cost of the puppy has baffled many, including Ocho himself. Then again, Sharpe hasn’t shown even an inch of dissatisfaction with his purchase.