Travis Hunter Answers Whether He’ll Stay Around the CU Program After He’s in the NFL

Coach Prime and the Buffs have already begun the process of rebuilding for life after Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. Replacing Hunter won’t be easy—he’s a generational talent—but they’ve brought in Tulsa wideout Joseph Williams, a promising freshman. As for Shedeur’s successor, Colorado has landed highly-rated five-star recruit Julian Lewis and Kaidon Salter to compete for the job.

However, Deion Sanders built his program around Shedeur and Hunter, but now as their NFL journey begins, he would have to figure out a way to keep the program and its progress going. Most players rarely give a thought about their college programs after going pro. Not Shedeur and Travis though.

The Heisman winner is planning to stick around Colorado even after he’s in the league. He is planning to have moderate involvement in the program like going to see a couple of games here and there, going for physical workouts, and catching up with Coach Prime.

“Yeah. I mean it’s Alma Mattar so I’m still planning on going back to see a couple of games, physical stuff like that,” he said on his podcast.

With Hunter stepping back from social media to avoid negativity, he’s found a fun way to stay connected with fans through his show. Each week, he answers fan-submitted scenarios, hypothetical situations, and intriguing questions.

In the latest episode, a fan asked the Heisman winner if he could beat an aging LeBron James in a one-on-one, 11-point pickup basketball game. Hunter didn’t hesitate to shut that down, insisting that LeBron isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

While Hunter is confident in his basketball skills, he knows there’s no way he’s beating the four-time NBA champion—especially since, in his mind, King James might as well be seven feet tall.

“Old LeBron, bruh. LeBron is not aging. They tripping. I’m not beating LeBron. I’m a good basketball player but I ain’t that good. Plus LeBron is like 7ft tall. I’m only 6’1.”

As things heat up and get serious, with the NFL just about at a touching distance, the Heisman winner asked for advice from a retired Super Bowl-winning wideout. What did he have to say to the young dual-star?

Anquin Boldin dispenses crucial advice to Travis Hunter

Anquan Boldin appeared on the latest episode of The Travis Hunter Show, offering valuable advice as Hunter prepares for the next level. First and foremost, Boldin emphasized the importance of being willing to learn. He urged Hunter to keep an open mind and never assume he knows everything.

“Number one- just come with a willing attitude to learn. The reason some guys struggle is because they think they know everything. You can never be too good to learn. Learn as much as possible. The more and sooner that you learn, the more the game slows down. You can just go out there and be yourself.”

Boldin explained that rookies should be like sponges, absorbing as much knowledge as possible. This approach makes it easier for veterans to take them under their wing, teaching them different ways of doing things and helping them adjust to the league.

Reflecting on his own rookie season, Boldin credited his success to learning the playbook and adjusting to the NFL’s speed. The quicker he grasped the game’s pace, the more comfortable he became—allowing him to focus on making plays instead of overthinking.

Travis is already soaking up knowledge from everyone around him. His strong attitude and demeanor—both on and off the field—have drawn former players to him, eager to offer guidance and mentorship. Having Deion Sanders as his coach has been a major advantage, especially if he decides to focus on playing defensive back in the NFL.

If he continues to embrace this mindset and takes Boldin’s advice to heart, there’s no doubt he’s on the path to greatness.