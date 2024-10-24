“It Made My Parents Very Happy”: Tom Brady’s Ex-Girlfriend Bridget Moynahan Reflects on Finding Her Perfect Life Partner

Back in the early 2000s, Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan were a massive rage on tabloids. After all, their romance symbolised a union between two rising stars from the football world and showbiz. Unfortunately, things were short-lived as the once-dubbed power couple broke up within three years. That said, it was for the best as the duo eventually went on to find solace, albeit not with each other.

In the latest edition of “Sherri”, the “Blue Bloods” star made an appearance where she spoke about a host of things ranging from her issues with Gen Z slangs to her marriage with businessman Andrew Frankel. Reflecting on her marriage, Moynahan noted that she and her parents are super happy with the decision because, in their eyes, Frankel is the ideal life partner.

What makes Andrew an ideal partner is his intriguing personality. On the show, the ‘Coyote Ugly’ Moynahan noted that she is grateful to the universe for helping her choose a gracious and kind partner in Andrew.

“You know, I’m just happy [that] I chose a good human right, a good [and] gracious gentleman. You know it made my parents very happy that I found this person as my life partner.”

While their nine years of togetherness pay testimony to Bridget’s words, another proof lies in how she has grown in her life since meeting Andrew.

Since splitting with Tom Brady, Bridget Moynahan has come a long way in her career

Back when Moynahan started dating, she had just started making waves in the entertainment world with some impressive performances. However, after parting ways with Tom Brady, Bridget’s career has gone from strength to strength, just like the 7x Super Bowl-winning QB’s career trajectory.

Moynahan found her first big break by bagging the main role in the short-lived TV show ‘Six Degrees’. Her career however changed when she bagged the pivotal role of Erin Reagan in ‘Blue Bloods’, arguably the most memorable character essayed by Moynahan.

Another notable character in Bridget’s filmography is the John Wick series where she plays the role of the titular character’s wife. Apart from her character work, she has also bagged opportunities to work with the creme de la creme of Hollywood in Ben Affleck, Colin Ferrel, Will Smith, and Keanu Reeves.

On the personal front too, Bridget has managed everything beautifully, showering love on Andrew’s three sons while co-parenting Jack with Tom Brady.

All in all, it’s heartening to see how Bridget and Tom’s character and career have catapulted positively. As the age-old adage says, sometimes, breaking up is the best decision you can make for yourself.