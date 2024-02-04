Rafael Nadal vs Tom Brady: Who is More Richer Among The Superstar E1 Team Owners?

Rafael Nadal and Tom Brady are two of the multiple big-name celebrities to own teams in the E1 Series. The revolutionary electric powerboat racing series is a first-of-its-kind championship backed by many famous names. So which is more – The Rafael Nadal net worth or the Tom Brady net worth as of 2024?

Nadal and Brady are two athletes who transcend their respective sports and have become global superstars. They each own a team in the E1 Series, where eight teams fight it out for the title across seven races spread throughout the year. This is the inaugural season and the program has oodles of potential to grow.

Each team features two pilots, one male and one female. Team Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam winner’s outfit, has gone with an orange and purple theme. The Spaniard, who has a bunch of other investments and initiatives, will hope this pays off as well. He owns a sports management company called Hi7tory, a venture capital company Aspemir, and the Rafa Nadal Academy.

Additionally, Rafael Nadal has a plethora of sponsors like Nike, Babolat, Kia Motors, Santander, Emporio Armani, Richard Mille, and Tommy Hilfiger. Overall, this has boosted the Rafael Nadal net worth to $323.61 million.

Meanwhile, NFL legend Brady owns Team Brady, opting for a combination of black and brown. This is not the first sports team in his investment portfolio. He is a stakeholder in the Las Vegas Raiders and the Las Vegas Aces of the NFL and the WNBA, respectively, and also the English soccer club, Birmingham City FC. The seven-time Super Bowl winner has a whole lot of other businesses, including a production house and a clothing brand. Add to that endorsements like Under Armour, Sam Adams, Foot Locker and Tag Heuer, and the Tom Brady net worth is reportedly $300 million (Parade).

While incredibly there isn’t much to differentiate them, Nadal edges out Brady by a whisker when it comes to wealth. This is also a commendable fact despite the fact that Tom Brady is an NFL legend and the NFL tends to pay most of their players better than what men’s tennis players earn from the ATP Tour and Grand Slams.

All E1 series team owners alongside Tom Brady and Rafael Nadal

Brady and Nadal are not the only global superstars to have invested in E1 Series teams. To raise awareness about their championship and generate audiences, the tournament sought out owners from various fields and corners of the world.

Legendary soccer player Didier Drogba, who played for top European soccer clubs during his active days, owns Team Drogba. The Ivory Coast star will be crucial to E1’s popularity in Africa. Iconic Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, a global superstar on close terms with Novak Djokovic, owns Team Blue Rising. He is one of the most highly-followed athletes on social media, hence the key to building a fanbase for E1 in Asia.

Tom Brady, while a global star, will drive popularity in the United States. Other American celebrities in the fray include DJ and music producer Steve Aoki, who owns Aoki Racing Team, and singer-actor Marc Anthony with Team Miami.

Rafael Nadal will hope to draw his tennis fans towards his new investment. Meanwhile, Mexican F1 racer Sergio Perez is also in the mix, owning the Sergio Perez E1 Team. Winding up the list is businessman Marcelo Claure with Team Brazil.