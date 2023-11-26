Who Is Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos? And What Does She Do for a Living?

Dak Prescott has created a ripple this year with a statement Thanksgiving Day matchup celebration and crucial home wins with the Dallas Cowboys. Known for keeping his private life cocooned, he created another ripple by going public about his relationship with Sarah Jane Ramos.

The revelation has offered fans a glimpse into the personal life of the NFL star. Dak Prescott gave a cagey reply to his relationship status, calling it ‘pending’ in August. However, there were reports of him wanting to commit to his girlfriend, Ramos, in early November.

Dak Prescott has been in a long-term relationship with Natalie Buffett since 2020. The two broke ties in early 2023, followed by Dak’s closeness with Sarah Jane. The obvious Cowboys fan is of Italian, Cuban, and British heritage and cherishes them, posting their flags on her Instagram bio. She isn’t athletic like her boyfriend but appreciates golf and hockey a lot.

Sarah and Dak were spotted together for the first time during the Dallas Cowboys Week 1 matchup with the Giants. The two were again spotted at the Chris Young concert and then at Halloween.

Dak Prescott Officially Announces Next Chapter With Sarah Jane

The Cowboys QB’s girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos, hails from Tampa Bay and is currently known widely as an Instagram model/influencer. She is associated with the wine and spirits industry, according to her LinkedIn page. Moreover, she is involved in philanthropic endeavors with the Children’s Center in Tampa and is the founder of SJ Designs.

Dak Prescott’s relationship, though a brief one, has officially stepped onto another stage. Sarah Jane recently announced her pregnancy via Instagram in a heartwarming post, her first with the Cowboys QB. She also revealed that their ‘baby girl’ is on the way and she is ecstatic about raising her with Prescott.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C0FFpaaRHcz/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Prescott reacted to Sarah Ramos’ announcement by commenting on her post with a wholehearted message, saying,

“How thankful I am to do this with you can’t be explained! God makes no mistakes and nothing is coincidental and for that,” followed by, “I thank Him Daily! I love you, and y’all can always count on me. Let’s do this Mama.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Anushree_Gupta_/status/1728815195055919390?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The impending arrival of a baby girl has officially opened a new chapter for the couple. Fans are eager to see the couple tie the knot soon, drawing warm wishes and congratulations from the well-wishers.