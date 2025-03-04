“Your Smile Every Morning Lit Up the Room”: Rob Gronkowski Pens Heartfelt Retirement Tribute to Fellow Broadcaster Jimmy Johnson

From building the Dallas Cowboys into a dynasty with back-to-back Super Bowl wins to leading the Miami Hurricanes to a national championship, Jimmy Johnson’s impact on football is undeniable. But what made Johnson truly special was his ability to leave just as big a mark off the field as he did on it.

For the past 31 years, Johnson has been a cornerstone of sports broadcasting, helping pioneer modern-day analysis with Fox Sports. Whether breaking down plays, debating with Terry Bradshaw, or delivering his signature no-nonsense takes, he became just as beloved in the studio as he was on the sidelines.

But now, after more than three decades on the air, Johnson has decided to hang up his broadcasting hat—officially marking the end of an era. And no one seems to feel the weight of his departure more than his Fox Sports colleague, Rob Gronkowski.

Having worked in close quarters with Johnson on FOX NFL Sunday since the 2022 season, Gronkowski first congratulated the football icon for his legendary broadcasting career.

The former Patriots tight end then expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to learn from Johnson during their time together, while also admitting—endearingly—how much he’ll miss the veteran sportscaster’s infectious smile in the studio.

“Congrats, Jimmy Johnson, on your amazing run with Fox Sports. Your smile every morning lit up the room. Thank you for sharing your knowledge with me on the days we worked together. You’re a legend in the coaching world and the broadcasting world!” he wrote.

Gronk on Jimmy Johnson’s retirement. pic.twitter.com/XfypxC2XXb — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) March 4, 2025

That said, Gronkowski wasn’t the only high-profile broadcaster to publicly celebrate Jimmy Johnson’s career.

Michael Strahan, Julian Edelman, RGIII react to Jimmy Johnson’s retirement

Michael Strahan, who sat beside Jimmy Johnson for 17 years, penned an emotional farewell on social media, celebrating the bond they built both professionally and personally.

“It has been 17 seasons of fun and laughs sitting next to you. You’re truly one of a kind and thanks for being you and gifting me with one of the best friendships anyone could ever ask for. Hope you enjoy fishing and drinking beers on the boat,” wrote Strahan.

Congratulations on your retirement @JimmyJohnson ! It has been 17 seasons of fun and laughs sitting next to you. You’re truly one of a kind and thanks for being you and gifting me with one of the best friendships anyone could ever ask for. Hope you enjoy fishing and drinking… pic.twitter.com/bYGRhVAegu — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) March 3, 2025

Julian Edelman, who joined Fox’s NFL coverage after his playing career, grew up watching Jimmy Johnson dominate the NFL he was going to be part of. Working with him was thus a full-circle moment—one he cherished deeply. Understandably, Edelman thanked Jimmy Johnson for all he did for him, while cheekily noting how the broadcasting icon will always have the best “hair in the biz.”

Budding sportscaster and former NFL QB, Robert Griffin III, was yet another personality who thanked the Cowboys legend for setting the gold standard in broadcasting for him. In the former Commanders QB’s eyes, Johnson was everything that was right about sports media.

Jimmy Johnson is everything that is right about sports media. Loves the game. Is passionate about the game. Celebrates the game. HAS FUN covering the game. Focused on what makes the game great and still gave you critical analysis with solutions. Enjoy retirement Legend https://t.co/w2xXUcrG9u — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 3, 2025

From coaching dynasties to making Sundays special in the studio, Jimmy Johnson’s impact on football is undeniable. Now, as he trades the analyst’s chair for the couch of his living room, the entire sports world tips its cap to a true legend.